The Hole: Movie Review | Venice 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

A shepherd sits on the edge of a mountain, where slate-gray stones meet deep, verdant grass. Lush trees, whose branches dance in the wind, surround it. Every day the old man watches cows graze at the foot of the mountain. Call it a ritual. His wrinkled and shaved face marks the passage of time. From time to time, his donkey joins him. So begins The hole, the masterful work of sound and sight by Michelangelo Frammartino.

Eleven years after his last feature film, The four times, philosophical meditation on the life of a goatherd, Frammartino returns with this quiet study of a dangerous effort of exploration. This film, which feels more like an extended art installation than a full-fledged cinematic narrative, may not completely satisfy viewers who have been eagerly awaiting the filmmaker’s latest draft. Yet he stands powerfully on his own, offering breathtaking images of rural Italy and a subtle questioning of the slow progress of change and modernity.

Frammartino had the idea of The hole during filming The four times. The mayor of the Calabrian village where the crew was filming took the director to visit nearby Pollino, a mountainous region in southern Italy, and showed him a deep hole in the ground. It wasn’t until the mayor, a former caver who had explored this cavity, threw a stone into its void that a new understanding emerged about the initially skeptical artist. “The bottom was so deep that nothing could be seen or heard,” writes Frammartino, whose parents are from the small village, in his director’s statement. “This disappearance, this lack of response, gave me a very strong emotion.”

Such emotions drive this stripped-down narrative project, which is less concerned with plot or character development than capturing the muffled buzz of flies, the coarse terra-cotta walls of a cave, and the ambience of the subject landscape. ‘intrusion.

Located in the 1960s (a period of economic prosperity in Europe), The hole captures the journey of a group of young cavers exploring the bottom of the Bifurto Abyss, which at 687 meters (2,254 feet) is one of the deepest caves in the world. Their journey begins in the neighboring village, whose inhabitants barely signal their presence. Scenes of life unfolding – townspeople washing their clothes, watching television, slaughtering cattle, eating, laughing and playing – form the beginning of the film. After a few days, the men put their things away and make their way to the mountain, where the old shepherd sits and watches.

As they assemble their tents near the cave, cavers lead the area’s horses and cattle to different parts of the pasture. Their entrance seems overwhelming, and while the old man isn’t disturbed, their arrival signals an inevitable change on the horizon. From here, The hole is divided into parallel stories: one of the old shepherd and the other of young speleologists digging the deep hole in the ground.

With the help of cinematographer Renato Berta, Frammartino meticulously captures the arduous process of mapping a cave. Representing the absence of light is no small feat, but the duo manages to do it beautifully here, giving the darkness form and depth. As the explorers, all played by real cavers, step by step, viewers feel like they are part of the journey of men. Berta lights only those parts of the screen where men are actively working, and each frame reinforces the co-dependent relationship between light and dark, the known and the unknown.

The same keen eye is applied to life on the surface of the Earth: Berta and Frammartino juxtapose images of men working in the cave with scenes of them hanging around above the ground, sleeping, playing football and interacting. with nature. In a particularly funny sequence, a horse sticks parts of its nose into a tent, grazes the head of a sleeping caver and, as if realizing its own lack of interest in the inside of the tent, walks away .

The actors – who were more interested in plying their trade and diving hundreds of feet than the chance to appear onscreen – move with bewildering calm and precision, which intensifies the experience of watching them train. to discover. Sound also plays an essential role. The labored breathing of the men moving around the cave every day, the light scratching of the cartographer’s pen on the paper as he outlines their daily progress, the costumes brushing the edges of the cave – it all becomes an ethereal soundtrack for repetitive activities.

The hole is a calming watch that looks best in the dark of a movie theater. It is an immersive experience whose reward comes from the way Frammartino slowly builds minutiae in the work of the shepherd and speleologists. We could leave with deep reflections on modernity and the relationship between nature and man, but it is not mandatory. Appreciating the beauty of a complex process taking place is more than enough.