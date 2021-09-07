Athol Daily News – Phillipston: Appleseed Festival draws good crowds

PHILLIPSTON For the most part, the weather cooperated for the Appleseed Country Fair weekends at Red Apple Farm in Phillipston. Kilometer temperatures and mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Monday provided bookends for Sunday, which started with some rain under cloudy skies. Still, the crowds were good for the three days as visitors enjoyed dozens of vendors, food choices, cider, apples, and great entertainment.

This is our launch event for the fall, said farm owner Al Rose. As everyone knows, last year there were no festivals or fairs. Everything was on hiatus for a few years, so you never know when you are starting something again. It takes a whole other learning curve again until things move forward. But the most important factor is the weather. You can plan all year round, but you can never plan the weather.

Obviously, with the Covid, no one knew when and how the festivals and fairs would return.

Rose said that although the farm is hosting the event, the festival is organized and managed by North Central Mass. Visitors Center, which is associated with the Johnny Appleseed Trail Association.

They realized that to really be successful it was a collaboration and we got involved early on with the Athol and Phillipston fire departments. All fees collected during this event are shared between the (fire departments and the trail association) as a fundraiser.

So, it was a great collaborative effort. I’ve always said it’s a festival where summer and fall meet, to shake hands and have a good time. It really has a flavor of both. We have apple picking, obviously, that’s going to start in earnest, and the sunflowers are there. Even on a rainy day like today, it’s nice to see how many people put on a jacket and make the most of it.

Rose said the big difference this year from previous years was the amount of entertainment.

I think the music has probably been the biggest change this year, he said. Hats off to Fern Parker, who oversees the music for us all year round on the farm. She is from Athol and she is wonderful.

We have worked with several cultural councils to help us bring more music, said Diane Burnette, director of the Johnny Appleseed Visitor Center on Route 2 in Lancaster. It was our whole intention, it was to have more music. We have three stages, music all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I was trying to get more groups that have followers to get more people to come to the fair.

Burnette said another feature this year was the number of new suppliers.

Everyone has a different story of why they’re here, she says, to earn a little extra money, use up time, that sort of thing. I have a few that have been there since day one. This is our 10th year.

One of those vendors was Athol’s chainsaw sculptor Mark Bosworth.

I have been sculpting for over 30 years, he explained. I started out as a hobby doing hand carving with scissors and gouges. Then, about 10 years ago, I devoted myself full time to chainsaw carving.

When asked why the idea of ​​carving with a chainsaw was so appealing, Bosworth replied simply, it’s much faster.

I used to work with the saw a bit, he says, but I never left him. It’s just a matter of learning techniques where you can now do almost anything with a saw.

The South Athol Methodist Church United Methodist Women was also present at the fair, which sold fried dough to raise funds for good causes.

When asked how long it takes to prepare for the show, booth organizer Sue Murphy said: We usually start about two weeks before. We have reduced it to almost a science over the years. Usually there is a core of us coming in every day, and then we have other people coming and going.

We support a child in Haiti, a child in Cebu (in the Philippines) and a dentist in Nicaragua.

We are also having a pin auction in November, said Ruth Black, president of the Womens Guild, and a large portion of those funds go to the YMCA, The Salvation Army.

Rose said the Appleseed Country Fair is the last big farm event each year, with the exception of the Thanksgiving Harvest Festival the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Our apple season is now in full swing, he said. Once we got to mid-September, mid-October was busy with apple pickers. We are not doing any other side event on purpose. We can’t handle the additional demand and capacity, so once we were done with that, we were right in the apple season.

We were picking up pimps starting next week, and that’s a testament to the fall in New England.

