Ajay Devgn is definitely the iron man of the elaichi universe, bringing brand recognition everywhere. His presence in Vimal’s advertising campaign created the same buzz on social media. Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan joined Ajay as a Vimal Brand Ambassador. And things didn’t end there, as elaichi brands continued to seek approval from the big names.

It was Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that Salman Khan would also be seen approving an elaichi and we coined the term Elaichi universe. And now we have another exclusive scoop for our readers. After Vimal and Rajshree, the third brand, Pan Bahar brought its brand image to the pan-Indian level by including the best stars from the South and the North in its advertising campaign.

“The elaichi universe continues to expand with each passing day. Market leader Pan Bahar is launching their premium elaichi and enlisted Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff as brand ambassadors for the next campaign. two actors have already shot for the films publicity and the same will be launched soon, ”a source told Bollywood Hungama.

With this, they officially joined Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the elaichi universe of the advertising world. It would be interesting to see if more names join the campaign in the days to come!

