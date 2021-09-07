Bigger than even Rajinikanth is how VijayDeverakondas Hindi’s debut exit strategyLigeris described by those close to the project. Apparently, producer Karan Johar will spare no effort to project and market Vijay as the next best thing in Bollywood, bigger than even Prabhas.

Liger to get South Indian hero's biggest outing in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda responds

The last time we saw Karan so loaded about any of his acting debuts was when he cast Varun Dhawan (inStudent of the year), a close friend of Karan tells me.

LigerDirector Puri Jagannath, who partied with VijayDeverakonda and Karan Johar in Mumbai, is planning another action flick with Vijay. Vijay was unstoppable in Telugu cinema. Now that Hindi cinema is opening its doors to him, he should conquer the entire Ganges belt in Gangotri, a Dharma source tells me enthusiastically.

Says VijayDeverakonda with enthusiasm, “Liger is going to be a full experience on the big screen. We did a lot of work on the action sequences. They are unlike anything the public has seen before. I’m confident Liger will bring the audience back to theaters. “

Three cheers to that.

