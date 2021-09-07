‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead at 54ExBulletin

Entertainment
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead at 54
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams has died aged 54. NPR television critic Eric Deggans said Williams, featured in shows like “Lovecraft Country” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was an accomplished character actor. He is there to remember him with us.
And Eric, first of all, do we have any details on Williams’ death?
ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: We don’t know much. Police – New York City – or the New York Police Department released information that he was found around 2 p.m. in his Brooklyn home today – found dead. His – a rep – a public relations rep for him also released a statement saying, you know, the family was in mourning and they’re hoping people will understand and respect their privacy. But no real details on the cause of death or even precisely when he died. I guess, you know, we’ll hear something from the medical examiner on this in the days and weeks to come.
CORNISH: We’ll stay tuned for more details there. As we mentioned, he was such an outstanding character actor – nominated for multiple Emmy Awards. Many people know him from the HBO series “The Wire”. Can you talk about his background?
DEGGANS: Of course. You know, he was born in Brooklyn, and he grew up in projects there – he started out as a backup dancer for musical artists and appeared in music videos. He got a small role in “The Sopranos”. And like you said, you know, one of his iconic first roles was playing Omar Little in “The Wire”. He captured the hearts of TV fans by truly playing this truly distinctive character – a drug dealer thief who was also very spiritual and somehow understood his place in the drug game with piercing clarity. And so we have a clip of him, a scene where he testifies in court. A lawyer for one of the drug dealers somehow confronts him, and he explains how they both have a place in the drug game. Let’s listen to this clip.
(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “LE FIL”)
MICHAEL KOSTROFF: (Like Maurice Levy) You’re an emptying parasite …
MICHAEL K WILLIAMS: (Like Omar Little) Just like you, man.
KOSTROFF: (Like Maurice Levy) … Drug culture. Excuse me, what?
WILLIAMS: (Like Omar Little) I have the shotgun. You have the briefcase. It’s all in the game, right?
DEGGANS: Exactly – and that kind of bravado made Omar Little really stand out.
CORNISH: He was also in “Lovecraft Country”, “When They See Us”. In terms of character actor, what was the type of character?
DEGGANS: Well, you know, Williams has talked in the past that as a dark skinned black man with a scar on his face, it was kind of – you know, he was going to get certain types. of roles and it was his honor and responsibility to really play black characters with substance and complexity. You know, a few of his iconic characters were gay men. He often played characters and found himself in situations that explored issues that affected black men like poverty, crime, drug addiction, masculinity, institutional racism. This is what made his performances so special.
So he played Omar Little as a gay man who also had a sense of humor about what he was doing. In “Boardwalk Empire” he played Chalky White, a black gangster who dealt with black people and was a leader in that community during the Atlantic City era of the 1920s. He was in the Ava Limited Series DuVernay for Netflix on Central Park 5, played the father of one of the boys unfairly accused of raping a woman in Central Park. So many great characters where he explored the dignity and challenges faced by black men at different times.
CORNISHExBulletin TV critic Eric Deggans on actor Michael K. Williams. Williams was found dead today at the age of 54.
Eric, thank you.
DEGGANS: Thank you.
(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG FUTUREBIRDS, “VIRGINIA SLIMS”)
