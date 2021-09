Fun of the Portsmouth River Days Parade

PORTSMOUTH – Children crowded the streets of downtown Portsmouth on Saturday as the annual River Days Parade kicked off a day of fun. The kids rushed down the road to collect candy as it rained like rain on them, scooping up as much as they could before the next candy storm came from another parade float. This year, Portsmouth participated for 58 years in River Day’s Festival, a show well received by the community after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. “The crowd size really doesn’t look much different from years past,” Pierce said. “I’m really glad they got it this year. I know a lot of kids were really disappointed last year and it’s nice to have something like it should be. Along with the parade, the festival featured live music, rides, food vendors, pageants and more from the Labor Day long weekend. This year’s parade didn’t disappoint with several hand-crafted floats made by the girls of the RIver Day contest and a float that featured a large papier-mâché elephant with a contest contestant on top. While the floats stunned residents, the marching bands also saw many residents stomp their feet and dance along the parade route. “We’re always looking forward to watching the bands and seeing the different tank themes,” said Heather Pierce. Pierce shared that she and her family had been attending the parade for about 12 years and were just happy to find some normalcy in her family’s life. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in COVID cases across the county, residents came out in droves to watch the parade and enjoy the festivities offered by the River Days Festival. “I think they had a great turnout, everyone’s paying attention, but it’s time to take advantage of it,” said Valerie Starrett. Starrett has also been on the parade for 12 years and although she has moved on, Starrett is still coming back for River Day weekend. “I love going out and seeing all the kids and groups. They are all so happy, ”Starrett said. After the parade was over, many residents headed to Fourth Street in downtown Portsmouth to enjoy the carnival rides, vendors, food and shows for the rest of the day. “It’s just a Portsmouth affair,” Starrett said. Residents found creative ways to collect candy during the annual River Days Parade on Saturday. Minnows descend the River Days parade route on Saturday Miss East Mia Caudill rides a giant papier-mâché elephant on the parade route for the annual River Days Parade. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer leads the parade as Grand Marshall. Contact Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email to [email protected] © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

