Family, friends and admirers comment on the passing of actor Michael K. Williams – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Some travelers surprised to learn of the existence of Mu, the latest ‘worrying variant’ of COVID-19Stacey Butler reports from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, speaking to travelers on the unusually slow return from a vacation weekend about the Mu variant of COVID-19. 3 hours ago

Family, friends and admirers comment on the death of actor Michael K. WilliamsActor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire” series, was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday. 3 hours ago

LA Comedy community mourns loss of Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli to apparent drug overdoseRick Montanez reports from North Hollywood where the Ha Ha Comedy Club marquee is unusually dark tonight. 3 hours ago

Caught On Camera Exclusive: Delivery Driver Saves Toddler From Busy Street At NightNicole Comstock reports from Van Nuys where a 2-year-old in diaper was discovered and rescued by a food delivery driver at night in the middle of Burbank Boulevard. 3 hours ago

At least one gunned down in Palmdale Park after brawl beginsAfter a brawl between minors in a Palmdale park Monday night, at least one person was shot dead. The police are investigating. 3 hours ago

Closure of PCH near Newport Beach after vehicle exits the freeway and descends the embankmentMichelle Gile reports from Newport Beach where a motorist took off from the Pacific Coast Highway, spurring first responder rescue efforts and closing the freeway at Bayside Drive. 5 hours ago

Santa Monica accident and shooting investigationPolice are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in an accident and then led to a shootout. 7 hours ago

Countdown to the governor’s recall electionJoy Benedict reports on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest efforts, as well as his opponents, in the upcoming recall elections. 7 hours ago

A car takes off from the PCH bridge which passes over the rear bayMichelle Gile reports from Newport Beach where a vehicle took off from the PCH Bridge that crosses Back Bay, closing the northbound lanes while first responders perform a rescue. 7 hours ago

Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in his New York apartment on MondayBest known for his role as Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire” series, Michael K. Williams was found dead Monday in his New York apartment. 9 hours ago

12th Annual Conquer The Bridge Race held in San Pedro on Labor DayKara Finnstrom reports from San Pedro where thousands of people competed in the Conquer The Bridge Race which departs from the LA Harbor and passes over the Vincent Thomas Bridge. 9 hours ago

Labor Day Marks End of Federal Unemployment Benefits COVID-19Kristine Lazar reports on the end of federal unemployment benefits of $ 300 and how it will affect southerners. 9 hours ago

Long Beach double homicide shooter remains at large, police seek public helpHermela Aregawi reports from Long Beach where grieving family, friends and neighbors add to a growing memorial of candles and flowers where a husband and wife were shot and killed on Saturday night because of what seems to have been a parking hassle. 9 hours ago

Fewer Southlanders spend time at the beach on Labor DayMichelle Gile reports from Huntington Beach where lifeguards, who looked after the day, said the beaches were not as crowded as expected, although they were still on alert as the waves were strong. 9 hours ago

Recall candidates descend on Los Angeles as campaign enters home stretchThe California governor vying to retain his post and the Republican frontrunner in the race to overthrow him were both hosting Labor Day campaign events in Southland, with just over a week before the recall elections of the September 14. 12 hours ago

Bears attack trash cans and evacuated homes in South Lake TahoeAfter the Caldor fire forced the evacuation of South Lake Tahoe, bears settled in, raiding homes and garbage cans in search of food. 13 hours ago

Shang-Chi shatters expectations with record $ 90 million Labor Day weekend payoutWonders “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” brought much-needed relief to struggling theaters nationwide by setting new Labor Day record, grossing $ 90 million over the weekend four days, according to industry estimates released Monday. 14 hours ago

Small brush fire breaks out in Angeles National ForestFirefighters battled a small bushfire that broke out Monday morning in Angeles National Forest. 14 hours ago

Thousands of people take part in the Conquer The Bridge race in San PedroThousands of people took part in the 12th annual Conquer the Bridge race in San Pedro on Monday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 17 hours ago

Alex Biston’s weather forecast (September 6)A maximum of 82 for the beaches and 103 for the valleys on Monday. 17 hours ago

Man killed by shooting early in the morning on Pico Unionthe man was shot dead in the Pico Union neighborhood early Monday morning. 18 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (September 6 edition)Here are the latest headlines from local news and weather. Updated twice a day. 18 hours ago

Hollywood Pursuit ends in multiple vehicle crashIn Hollywood, the pursuit of a suspected impaired driver ends in an accident involving multiple cars. No injuries were reported. 1 day ago

March To Marine Memorial honors 13 fallen servicemen killed in Kabul in AugustRick Montanez reports from San Clemente where more than 1,000 people marched nearly a mile, to the Marine Memorial, to honor fallen soldiers killed in the bombing outside the Kabul airport, Afghanistan, in August, along with family members of those lost. 1 day ago

