What is behind China’s recent restrictions on video games?
- China has placed strict limits on the time young people can spend playing online games.
- This decision is part of a larger effort to enforce social guidelines.
- But cracking down on video games is not unique to China.
Things were looking for Wrong for young Chinese players by early August.
A state newspaper was coming assimilated online games with opium, probably striking a chord in the psyche from a country targeted by the Western powers to the 19e century “Opium wars“(remains from this time of national shame are carefully preserved for tourists and schoolchildren).
Country actions the biggest game company crumpled in response to harsh rhetoric, and last week new rules had been issued that abruptly limit the amount of time children can spend on a popular derivation.
Online games in the country are now only accessible to people under the age of 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The decree is supported by a anti-addiction registration.
I think it’s the right policy, a parent Recount a reporter for the New York Times. It comes down to the state taking care of our children for us.
The new video game controls are just one part of a broader set of government policies on youth behavior. Other aspects include repressive measures against effeminate male images in pop culture, and on artists with Incorrect political positions, according to information in the Western media.
Video game developers aren’t the only companies affected by the top-down reset. The largest in the country tech giants are all in a hurry to redirect their efforts towards greater common prosperity.
While restrictions on video games may have a particular resonance in a country where the number of players far exceeds the people of most countries, the concept of video game repression is not unique to China.
German youth protection laws targeting violent games have prompted developers to to replace realistic red blood with a green version, for example, and Australia has research to ban games to include depictions of everything from assault to the use of marijuana.
China’s crackdown is certainly not the first time officials have sought to protect young people from unhealthy influences when it comes to games, in general video or otherwise.
Pinball machines, once judge insidious nickel thieves in New York, were banned there in 1942. Other American cities followed suit, and the Oaklands ban was not officially repealed until 2014.
Reactions in other countries to China’s restrictions on video games have included at least a reluctant sense of desire in some desperate parents.
But, it’s not entirely clear that playing video games is really that bad for young people. At least in moderation.
Games that include violence and grotesque images probably carry the same type of risk as a movie with equivalent content. Corn some studies have suggested that playing video games can actually improve cognitive abilities in children.
There may even be advantages to heavier pandemic related game.
A recent investigation of parents in the United States showed that 64% said their children’s online communication and play last summer had made friendships stronger. Half said their children’s general well-being improved when they used screen media to play single-player games.
It’s also unclear what impact, if anything, restricting time spent playing video games might have on another growing one. popular form of entertainment adjacent to video games: watching others play.
YouTube, for example, has reported Last year, the viewing time of live video game broadcasts on the platform increased to over 10 billion hours.
For more context, here are links to further reading from the strategic watch platform of the World Economic Forum:
- Some research to support the idea of reducing: According to this study of Chinese adolescents published earlier this year, those who use the Internet, social media or video games for entertainment four or more hours a day were four times more likely to skipping school. (Daily science)
- Sometimes a specific game can be banned according to this report, Egypts Al-Azhar Center issued a fatwa against the Fortnite game earlier this year because it described the destruction of Islam’s holiest site. (Al Monitor)
- Turns out, the WFH hasn’t been that great for the video game industry. Even before the threat of bans, according to this analysis, many developers were experiencing delays related to the pandemic. (Harvard business review)
- Gambling is no longer just something kids do for fun, according to this article, which describes how games have been used to change behavior and positively impact financial decision-making. (Great reflection)
- When the world closed in, I chose to walk. The author of this article has found solace amid pandemic restrictions in walking simulation games that take players everywhere from a village in Shropshire to an abandoned island. (Wired)
- A significant number of gamers identify as LGBTI, according to this article; Where being a member of a marginalized group in the real world can invite bigotry and discrimination, digital spaces provide a route of escape and safety. (JSTOR Daily)
- Designing the Perfect Villain, this academic study explores how the visual attributes of video game antagonists can affect perceptions of character and morality. (Borders)
On the Strategic watch platform, you can find expert analysis feeds related to the The future of entertainment, China, and hundreds of additional topics. You will need to register to see.
