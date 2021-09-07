“The Wire” Star, “Lovecraft Country” Was 54 Years Old





Michael k williams, who played Omar Little in Thread and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, has passed away. He was 54 years old. The actor was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse, the New York City Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY. His death was under investigation as a possible drug overdose, police told The Associated Press. Williams, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series at the Emmy Awards (airing September 19), appeared in numerous HBO series, including The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of and most recently, Lovecraft Country. The actor’s films included Inherent Vice, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Baby Gone and The Road. Throughout his career, Williams has received five Emmy nominations, including four for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He is currently nominated for an Emmy Awards for his role as Montrose Freeman in “Lovecraft Country”. Williams’ Omar Little, a stick-up based on real Baltimore characters, was arguably the most beloved character among devoted fans of The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008. As Little, Williams portrayed a criminal with a strict moral code, known to profit from a reputation for brutality that has not always been real. Because his character in “The Wire” was so beloved, people often confused the actor for the role he was playing. “People didn’t even call me Mike, they called me Omar”, he told the (Newark) Star-Ledger in an interview in 2012. “It got mixed up with my identity crisis and my addiction and it wasn’t a good mix. I had to stop trying to be Omar and just be Mike . “ In that same interview, the actor spoke about his history with drugs and how he went about it while acting. I was playing with fire, Williams told the media at the time. It was only a matter of time before I got caught and my business covered a tabloid or went to jail or worse, ended up dying. And when he decided to clean up, Williams wondered if surviving all of this was luck. I thought, why me? Why was I spared? I should have been dead, said Williams. I have the scars. I put my head in the lion’s mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So I decided to clean myself up and then clean myself up. I hope I can reach this person. The celebrities took to social media Monday to pay tribute to “legend” and “immense talent” Williams. “The Wire” actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played Maryland State Senator Clay Davis on the HBO series, wrote that he was shocked and saddened by Williams’ death. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart, he wrote. An incredible actor and soul. May you RIP. God protects you. Chaney tray, who also starred in “The Wire”, wrote that he was “crushed”. “No words. I love you brother. RIP to legend Michael K Williams aka one of the craziest actor / brothers in the world,” Chaney tweeted. “#Omar #TheWIRE FOR LIFE. I’m off the grid for a while to process this one. I love you bro.” Wendell pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland, paid tribute to his former “The Wire” co-star on Twitter, writing: “The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss. “ He called Williams “an immensely talented man, able to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth.” pierce added that the HBO show “brought them together” and “immortalized Omar & Bunk in this” scene “on a park bench. But for us, we wanted to take this moment together and say something about black men. Our struggle with us themselves, internally, and each other. “ Alec baldwin remembered fondly the time when he had the “pleasure of working” with Williams on Emilio Estevez’s film “The Audience”. “He was a surprisingly raw and powerful actor. Rest In Peace,” he wrote. DirectorJames gunn wrote that “besides being one of the most talented actors around,” Williams was “also one of the nicest, sweetest, sweetest souls I have ever met”. “It’s heartbreaking,” Gunn added. “My thoughts are with all who loved him.” Williams’ character in “The Wire” broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not central to his role. “Do I even need to tell you what the singular character / performance of Omar Little was from ‘The Wire’? And regarding LGBTQ portrayal in the early mid-2000s? It had to be groundbreaking,” a twitter user wrote. Director Free Travonwrote that the late actor was a “queer black icon who challenged ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn’t easy.” Journalist Megan Murphy said Williams’ Little “remains one of the most transcendent performances for the LGBTQ community of my life”. She wrote: “He changed the way so many people thought, just by the strength of his acting and his humanity.” In June toBET Prize 2021, Williams paid tribute to the late DMX. During his heartwarming performance, Williams channeled the late rapper as he monologue the song “Slippin ‘” from DMX. Following:Rap legend DMX, top of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop scene, dies at 50 after heart attack Born in Brooklyn on November 22, 1966, Williams grew up in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush. Williams attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School, where many other famous rappers graduated including Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious BIG and DMX. His first forays into entertainment were as a dancer for artists such as Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters and Technotronic. “I was angry and had a lot of energy,” he told The Associated Press in 2018. “It was such an outlet. I wasn’t by far the best dancer, you guys. know, but I was definitely the most passionate. I always had that energy. You always felt like I was in sync with other guys or not. “ Contribution: Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press If you or someone you know has an addiction or addiction problem, you can call the Addiction and Mental Health Administration’s National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) any time of the day. day or night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/09/06/michael-k-williams-the-wire-actor-dead-at-54/5748055001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos