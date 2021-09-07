Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with Veritone Marvel.ai | Daily News





Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, better known as Rhett & Link, founders of the creator-led content studio Mythical Entertainment and hosts of the daily online show Good Mythical Morning, are expected to use the voice-as-a-service solution. Veritones Marvel.ai to create, manage, license and monetize their own hyperrealistic synthetic voices.

Veritone Marvel.ai supports both text-to-speech and text-to-speech processes, delivering the first comprehensive suite of end-to-end speech features and functionality. Built on aiWARE, Veritones’ proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Marvel.ai enables users to take advantage of multiple top-notch speech engines, ensuring they are using the most logical solution for their specific needs. aiWARE also gives Veritone Marvel.ai users the ability to combine the best voice engines with other cognitive capabilities such as foreign language translation, sentiment analysis, and content classification to create personalized and localized content. large scale. Veritone Marvel.ais synthetic voice technology will enable Rhett & Link to increase the value of their content by localizing their shows, developing new monetization channels and leveraging their branded voices to create new content opportunities. Synthetic voice is a fascinating technology and is certainly part of the future of media, said Rhett & Link. The opportunity to create our own AI-powered voices was incredibly exciting for us, because testing new, exciting ideas is exactly what we do best at Mythical. Taking our already innovative content to new technological heights will not only provide additional distribution and monetization options for our content, but also allow us to reach more viewers around the world. I can’t wait to hear my own synthetic voice speak French, Rhett said. Link Added: The possibilities for creating new content and connecting with viewers beyond our primary English speaking audience are endless. We’re excited to see the adoption of our Marvel.ai voice-as-a-service solution by content creators like Rhett & Link of Good Mythical Morning, said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone. We created Marvel.ai with innovative content creators in mind. We are confident that the pair will surprise us all with what they are capable of creating and who they are capable of reaching with the personalization and localization only available through synthetic voice.

