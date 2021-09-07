These actors have created their own identity in Bollywood without





There are a lot of stars in Bollywood like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khattar who are related to others in Bollywood, but there are a lot of stars who have no godfather in Bollywood. These people came to this industry on their own and earned a name. So let us tell you today about these stars who don’t have Bollywood godfathers. AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as a VJ, after which he worked in TV commercials. Also participated in numerous television shows. Ayushmann made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. This film turned out to be his success. After that, Ayushmann did not stop and he got the national award for article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Andhadhun. Working in top movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, made people crazy about themselves. PANNU TAAPSEE

Nowadays, it turns out that the movie that Taapsee is in, that movie is becoming a success. He’s an expert in all kinds of acting, whether it’s comedy, drama, or action. She plays all the roles very well. Taapsee has worked in Bollywood as well as South-South films. Taapsee has done a great job in his career in films like Thappad, Naam Shabana, Pink, Badla, Veera. RAJKUMAR RAO

Rajkumar is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He did a great job in his first movie ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhoka’. She has acquired a distinct identity in Bollywood working in many big movies like Ragini MMS, Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, Kai Po Che !, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, etc. He also recently received the Rising Asia Talent Award. by Variety Magazine. BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi is counted among the hardest working actresses in Bollywood. She plays all the roles very easily and gets into her character. Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director in Yash Raj Production House films for many years. She made her debut in 2015 in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She played the role of a fat woman there and in this film her husband was Ayushmann Khurrana. He made a place for himself in the hearts of the public with his very first film. After that he showed his acting talent to everyone by playing different roles in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala. If we talk about his next movies, he has Badhaai Do, Mr. Lele, Raksha Bandhan.

