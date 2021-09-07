The author must give a pair of readings





After a summer trip, author Corky Parker is home and ready to give two readings – the first tonight – of his new graphic memoir, “La Finca: Love, Loss and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island” . The book is his art-filled love letter to a time that, like so many wonderful things, has come to an end. Parker, who writes about his life in Vieques part of the year and in Washington State the other part of the year, will appear at 6 p.m. in Chester Square, the court next to Finistere, at 1025 Lawrence St . in Port Townsend. She will give a second reading at Marrowstone Vineyards, 423 Meade Road in Nordland, at 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free for both events and books will be available for purchase. “La Finca” can also be ordered at local bookstores; information can be found on corkyparker.com. Parker, who gave one of his first readings of the book at the Ajax Cafe in Port Hadlock last May, said this week’s events are also discussions – of what it’s like to publish and what to do. ‘illustrate your memories and what happens when you pour everything you have into a hostel on a remote tropical island. His place, named “La Finca Caribe”, was based on his desire to live simply and sustainably in Latin America. It’s also about what happens when you “lose it all and back down,” as she puts it. A finca is “a place in the country, like a ranch, farm, beach house, or just a small garden,” says Rocio, a friend of Parker’s, in Chapter 1. She and her husband go there, the children in. trailer. It’s the 90s. There is no shortage of adventures, as are insects and reptiles. Parker and his family ride the waves and operate La Finca. But her husband ends up leaving the marriage. She is in her forties as she starts over. Eight years later, a blind date with an architect named Bill turns into a romantic adventure. Shortly after halfway through the book, Parker explains the new chapter in his life with an illustrated two-page page titled “My Wooden Boat is a House”. “In the nautical world, few are crazy enough to opt for wooden boats: projects of love and hard work for life,” she writes. Casa Grande, La Finca Caribe’s largest guesthouse, is’ like any boat worth its salt. [It] has withstood many blows… We live on its decks, sleep in its bunks, oil its wood and scrape the rust from any material exposed to the humid and salty air ”of Vieques. “After many years adrift, just as I’m learning to master the place, I meet Bill, a wooden boat guy, who prefers the lines of the mid-century classics to anyone or n anything young and sexy… He understands all the finca stuff. He understands me. Bill cautiously climbs aboard, and we’re on the right track, on our way. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



