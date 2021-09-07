



British producer Sam Reklaw talks about a joint venture with Bollywood. What have you done so far and what was your job before the cinema? I dropped out of high school when I was 15 and worked a lot of low-end jobs until I found what I wanted to do. My success comes from monetizing my hobbies, which motivates me. I currently run companies in the real estate, motorsport and defense sectors. You have just finished filming a horror film in Turkey as an associate producer and actor. Why did you get involved? I participated in the project mainly as an investor. But at the last moment, there was a need for an English actor, I took advantage of this opportunity. It was my first acting experience so I wanted to give it a try. How difficult could that be? What was the hardest part of the shoot? I struggled because. The weather was excruciating and my translator / assistant was an interesting character, but we somehow got away with it.

You landed on a connecting flight from Tokyo to Madrid via Istanbul and intentionally missed the plane. So what impressed you the most about Istanbul? What did you like about Istanbul? Yes, I missed my express flight. But I have no regrets because I met a Turkish girl who showed me the best kebab in town. However, when I returned the following year, she was long gone and the place closed due to the pandemic. You played in the movie Shame. How do you rate yourself in relation to your first acting experience? i deserve a price

As a movie buff, what would you like to say about acting and cinema in general?

It all reminded me of being back in college Why do not say so? Because the amount of behind-the-scenes drama would probably make a movie more interesting than the movie itself! So, do you have any ideas and offers to star in new movies from now on?

There is an interesting opportunity to film a drama in India with a European production company and European and Indian cast. I cannot give more information about this project until it is finalized. So we could come to Bollywood. What excites you and makes you happy apart from the cinema? Freedom makes me happy to do what I want when and where I want.

