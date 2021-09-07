Sally Rooney’s novel of letters gives familiar questions a new twist

There’s an argument to be made that Beautiful World, Where Are You is the kind of non-plotless non-novel we’ve gotten used to. The characters joke about the uselessness of modern structures and our lack of faith in the dominant narrative. While the techniques of modernism and postmodernism have been borrowed, assembled and arranged as selected items from an Ikea catalog, the contemporary non-novel has none of the modernisms or postmodernisms in desperate crisis of faith. In other words, Beautiful World, Where Are You is carefully shapeless and its characters speak fluently our lingua franca of systemic collapse, this neoliberal model of learned helplessness in the face of larger capital and labor systems.

Alice sums it up nicely when she tells contemporary novelists: why do they claim to be obsessed with death, grief and fascism when in reality they are obsessed with whether their latest book will be commented on in the New York Times. ? I laughed at that line and underlined it. I wrote too real bestie in the margins. Later, she says, the problem with the contemporary Euro-American novel is that it relies for its structural integrity on suppressing the lived realities of most human beings on earth. Confronting the poverty and misery in which millions of people are forced to live, putting the fact of this poverty, this misery, alongside the main characters in a novel, would be considered tasteless or simply artistically unsuccessful.

There are a few moments when Rooney recounts what happens to Felix while working in the warehouse while simultaneously telling Alice about his work as a quiet writer. Such a juxtaposition is striking. There is of course a bit of humor involved, but you laugh because it reveals the ridiculousness of the stratification of classes and hierarchies of work. And Rooney knows it. Or seems to know it. Because, like all the narrative sections of the novel, these moments are presented without commentary. It’s a kind of vibey omniscience that proceeds through alternate descriptions. Rooney writes scenes as if she had to type them on a TI-89. Nouns and verbs. It can be charming, like when she describes empty rooms or the touch of someone’s hand on a wrist. Her writing about sex is tense and straightforward. It’s a narrative style that I associate with the films of Andrew Haigh and Joanna Hogg, two great visual poets of social anxiety and reluctance.

Rooneys’ dialogue is often perfect, so perfect that it sometimes turns into a flaw. That is, the Rooneys characters speak like they’re in a ’90s romantic comedy or the adaptation of an Evelyn Waugh novel. Consider this exchange between Eileen and Simon:

Your girlfriends are never middle aged.

And neither do I. Thank you.

Slang is enjoyable in the same way that all good dialogue is enjoyable. Take another good note from Eileen, texted to Simon: Why do men over 30 text like they’re updating a LinkedIn profile? but sometimes it looks like a hammy line reading. Much like their fellow narrators of Sheila Heti’s novels, the characters of Ben Lerner and Andrew Martin Rooney discuss the pointlessness of thinking that the world is too far away to do anything, even if they seem to agree that our problems loom large above our heads.

In my less charitable moments, I felt like I had reached a point in our culture where the pinnacle of moral rigor in romantic form is an overwhelmed white woman in a large urban center sighing and having a warming thought. planet or the existence of refugees. It reminded me of a recent series of novels about the existential discomfort of white women in the face of social ills Want, by Lynn Steger Strong; Dérive, by Kate Zambreno; Weather, by Jenny Offill. There is an aesthetic gesture consistent with each cycle of publication that it suffices to evoke the paintings of the feeling of being overwhelmed via modular narration, fragments, loose lyrical style, modernist pyrotechnics or the disembodied vaporous narrator and pass describing, I guess, the grass growing as a manifestation. Characters who recognize their privilege and their access to capital are in a way seen as a true class critic in their art.