Without love or empathy, Bollywood is toxic: Kangana Ranaut





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has often shared his two cents on the toxicity of the Indian film industry. The National award-winning star has previously spoken about lobbying in Bollywood, saying “inner circles are too powerful to enter”. Now, in an interview, she said stepping into Bollywood is like stepping through the Great Wall of China. According to The Indian Express, the Gangster actor said it was crucial to find common ground to avoid “getting carried away by little human emotions.” Ranaut commented: “[Bollywood] is a place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of companionship, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic this place is going to be. “ She continued, “As regional cinema goes higher and higher, and we’re also looking for some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. that and too many people will be coming here don’t ruin it. She added that when she entered Bollywood there was no proper process in place. “There were no casting agents, there was no OTT to cast actors, it was a very difficult time,” she said, adding that she was “desperate. “and in a ‘do or die’ situation and having ‘shut everything’ doors,” she had no choice but to make her way through “the Chinese wall of the film industry.” Ranaut also admitted that because she is still new to South India, she has a “very shallow” view of regional film industries. The Queen star shared, “What’s very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find common ground. They’re chameleons, and that’s something they resonate with… So that in Hindi films, because we all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, but there is always a bit of tension. “ She concluded, “Everyone wants to pull everyone down, that doesn’t help at all. It’s become such a toxic place that somehow no one is happy for it. another person, and we are unable to find common ground that we can identify with. “

