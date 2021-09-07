Entertainment
Volta Partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging | Business
SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021–
Volta Inc. (Volta), an industry leader in commercial-driven electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and North America’s largest water park operator, to make electric vehicle charging accessible to its customers in their parks across the United States.
Volta Partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging (Photo: Business Wire)
Six Flags’ strategy is focused on modernizing the customer experience through technology. The installation of EV charging stations is the latest step towards the company’s vision to be the preferred regional destination for entertainment and its commitment to environmental sustainability. At the forefront of industry innovation, Six Flags is the first theme park company to make Volta charging stations available to its customers. The first charging stations will be set up at Six Flags America, just outside of Washington, DC, with more parks to follow.
Stephanie Borges, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Partnerships at Six Flags, added that Six Flags is committed to incorporating technology that enhances its customer experience through innovation. The partnership with Volta will allow us to offer a unique offer to our customers, while supporting our sustainable development initiatives.
Founded on the premise that electrification of mobility has the potential to be transformational change, Volta builds and operates a nationwide electric vehicle charging network that has one of the best per-station uses in the industry. charging of electric vehicles in the United States. Focused on capturing new spending habits that are expected to result from the switch to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the refueling industry by building charging stations in places where drivers are already spending their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies, retailers and other places of entertainment.
We are excited to partner with a leader in theme parks and entertainment to meet their customers’ electric vehicle charging needs and contribute to their sustainability goals, said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. Our goal is to provide easy, open and accessible EV charging stations where people already live, work, shop and play. Our Six Flags partnership illustrates exactly that.
Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commercial-driven electric vehicle charging networks. Voltas’ vision is to build electric vehicle charging networks that capitalize and catalyze the shift from combustion to electric kilometers by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver electric vehicle charging solutions that integrate seamlessly into the daily routines of drivers, Voltas’ goal is to benefit consumers, brands and consumers. to real estate sites while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Voltas’ unique charging offer, its terminals allow it to improve the fundamental commercial interests of its site hosts and strategic partners, thus creating a new way for them to benefit from the transformative shift to mobility. electric. To learn more, visit www.voltacharge.com.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class roller coasters, themed rides, exciting water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information visit www.sixflags.com.
