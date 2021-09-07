Why Hollywood overlooks the city

They’ll send me a script, read the script, break it down and make a list of places: outdoor park day, indoor bar night, he said, adding that there are usually 40 in 60 locations per scenario. Then my team and I go out and start looking for places.

Fitzgerald’s first production was the 1996 film The crucible, with Daniel Day-Lewis. The production was shot on Hog ​​Island off the North Shore. To this day, like 25 years later: Best film of all time, he said.

On the big screen:Concord, MA plays big role in Oscar nominated Little Women

I scrutinized Little woman. We looked at New Bedford because it has the old buildings and old cobbled streets and in a very old look that we needed for this movie, Fitzgerald said. At the end of the day, they ended up shooting a big part in Concord.

Decide where to film

Fitzgerald says that the choice of location comes down to three main reasons: the choice of the director and whether he can fit the production budget and the shooting schedule.

Productions like to stay within 30 miles of their production office (or union area). If they don’t, the production has to put the cast and crew in hotels for the days of filming.

Cast members typically only work 11 hours a day, bell to bell, which Fitzgerald says is from hotel to set and then back. So you don’t really want to drive an hour each way because you’re wasting two hours of filming when your actor is in a car two hours a day, Fitzgerald added.

A chance to fight:Jungleland will shoot in New Bedford

One thing that stinks is that whole 30 mile zone, because obviously New Bedford is a little further than 30 miles from Boston.

New Bedford has a better chance of getting a movie that seeks a seaside town as a backdrop, according to Fitzgerald. Like a Manchester by the sea The film could easily have been shot in New Bedford, he added.

However, whenever productions look for a fishing town, Fitzgerald says New Bedford also competes with Beverly, Gloucester, Rockport, Duxbury and Cohasset, to name a few. I have been to New Bedford and Fall River several times as a scout. And we keep pushing it, but they keep pulling back, he said.

Fitzgerald recently worked on the Netflix movie Do not seek, featuring Leonard DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The production spent a day filming at Battleship Cove in Fall River. The reason we ended up there was because they had the battleship. That’s it, he said.