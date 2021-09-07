Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment and Genius Sports Hit Major NFL Partnership, Official Sports Data and Fan Engagement | Business
NEW YORK & LONDON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021–
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (Genius Sports) today announced a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino entertainment company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio of casinos, sports betting and betting entities will have access to all of Genius Sports’ official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools and marketing solutions. ‘fan engagement.
Caesars owns and operates one of the world’s leading sports betting and trading platforms powered by data science and analytics, proprietary development and a global team.
Genius Sports data feeds will support the Caesars sports betting and trading platform by providing access to official NFL products, including official live sports data feeds. In addition, Genius Sports will become a programmatic advertising partner of Caesars Entertainment and provide its latest marketing technology to drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention for Caesars’ digital sports betting and casino products.
In April 2021, Caesars Entertainment was selected as one of the official sports betting partners of the NFL. As an extension of this partnership, Caesars and Genius Sports have now entered into an agreement to advance Caesars’ NFL-backed official sports betting offerings, leveraging official NFL data, Next Gen statistics and more. offers designed to ensure that its sports betting users can always bet Like a Caesar.
In addition to NFL content exclusive to Genius Sports, Caesars Entertainment will have access to official data-driven in-game content for other top US and world sports including NASCAR, English Premier League, Argentine and Colombian football, as well as the Liga MX.
True to the Caesars experience, our goal is to treat our sports bettors like royalty, said Kenneth Fuchs, Head of Sports, Caesars Entertainment. We know how exciting NFL betting is to our players and through our partnership with Genius we can now provide bettors with the live NFL data they need to bet like a real Caesar. We look forward to enhancing our NFL sports betting offerings through this partnership by providing customers with a more engaging and exciting way to play.
Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before. We are delighted that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it powers the next generation of fan experiences, said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. Our line of live sports betting, in-game betting and media services products will support Caesars’ acceleration in its growth in the US market, through exciting new branding, acquisition and monetization opportunities.
We are delighted to see the continued growth of the relationship between Caesars and Genius, two key strategic partners of the League, said Christopher Halpin, director of strategy and growth for the NFL. NFL fans expect the best, and the combination of their data, abilities and resources ensures that they will provide our fans with exceptional betting experiences.
ENDS
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commerce partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in more than 150 countries around the world, enabling sports to capture, manage and distribute their data and live video, driving their digital transformation and improving their relationships with fans.
We are the trusted partner of over 400 sports organizations around the world, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and the PGA.
Genius Sports is uniquely positioned with cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a tech company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support. .
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. From its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new complexes, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/business.
# # #
