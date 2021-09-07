Hollywood’s 10 Powerful Stylists | The richest

The glamorous and glitzy red carpet is a gala for celebrities to show off their stunning outfits, but behind the scenes a whole squad of talented stylists are breathing life into these ensembles.

The red carpet is an open stage for celebrities to wear some of the most daring, breathtaking and fearless outfits. As the digital world grapples at an astonishing rate, red carpet looks are incredibly popular, from Twitter and Instagram to Hollywood talk shows. Millions of people render whether the look is a hit or a miss. The role of fashion stylists has become more and more valuable as these looks also indirectly affect the promoted movies and shows. Regarded as the fashion authorities, stylists have the power to create the most beautiful sets and future trends through these looks.

Fashion stylists are workaholics who must present every look they create with perfection. As celebrity status is often judged by their looks and red carpet statements, fashion stylists have become a brand in themselves today. Here are some of Hollywood’s most powerful stylists.

ten Elisabeth stewart

Elizabeth Stewart has served a loyal following of Hollywood stars for their red carpet styling needs for years. She does not impose her options on clients and chooses to pay attention to the tailoring and foundations once the dress is selected. Julia Roberts has worked with Stewart since 2007. Her other famous clients include Cate Blanchette, Amand Seyfried, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot and Rebel Wilson. Due to his successful stint with the red carpet style, his net worth is estimated at $ 5 million.

9 Kate Young

Kate Young has gone from magazine assistant to fashion stylist with a long list of famous clients. Her approach is to prioritize the needs of wearers, which makes her a sought-after stylist. She was elected best stylist of the year three times (2012, 2016, 2018) by THR. With a client base consisting of Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller, Young’s net worth is $ 10 million.

8 Ilaria Urbinati

Los Angeles-based stylist Ilaria Urbinati has become best known for her gripping ability to DIY men’s clothing and accessories. Her clientele includes Hollywood’s best dressed leading actors and actresses, such as Tom Hiddleston, Rami Malek, Dwayne Johnson, Donald Glover, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzy Caplan and Laura Dern. As her main job focuses on being a stylist, Urbinati is expected to have a net worth of $ 1 million.

7 Cockroach of the law

Presenting himself as an image architect, Law Roach incorporates his flamboyant sense of style into his clients’ outfits. With a flair for dramatic style, Roachs techniques are always unpredictable. Some of his influential customers understand Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Tiffany Haddish. In addition to being a fashion stylist, Roach is also a judge on several fashion reality TV shows, bringing his net worth to $ 5 million.

6 Rebecca Corbin Murray

The Los Angeles and London-based stylist is best known for her fiercely chic red carpet choices for her clients, making her one of the most influential stylists of the new generation. Her clients include Gemma Chan, Lily James, Florence Pugh, Jenna Coleman, and Raffey Cassidy. Corbin-Murray has an estimated net worth of $ 1 million.

5 Karla Welch

Welch has a knack for incorporating statement accessories with high fashion. She has an activist clientele who shed light on the social issues that simmer in the world. She’s styled Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorde, Katy Perry, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler and Ruth Negga. She has a net worth of $ 9 million.

4 Micaela erlanger

Author and published stylist, Micaela Erlanger knows the ins and outs of fashion well. She has styled some of the best red carpet looks and her styles have been featured on magazine covers around the world. She offers fashion advice to Lupita Nyongo, Meryl Streep, Jared Leto and John Boyega, bringing her net worth to $ 2 million.

3 Leslie Fremar

Former Vogue assistant, Leslie Fremar takes care of customers who want to have the most sophisticated look for cameras. She bases her decisions on her clients and their taste for aesthetics. She amassed her net worth of $ 2.5 million styling celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Julian Moore and Jennifer Connelly.

2 Flannery of Petra

Petra Flannery has a playful aura that she gives off with her trendy styles on celebrities for their red carpet looks. Its best clients are Mila Kunis, Andrew Garfield, Amy Adams, Sharon Stone, and Zoey Saldana, among others. Famous for his surprising styles, Flannery has grossed a net worth of $ 2 million.

1 Joseph cassell

After 12 years in the music industry, Cassell entered the world of fashion and design. He is best known for transforming Taylor Swift from her innocent country singer character to the pop star era with the daring style she is today. He is a regular stylist for Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, Camila Cabello, Lydia Hearst and Olivia Holt.

Other notable stylists include Erin Walsh, Cristina Ehrlich, and Erica Cloud, who have also created some of Hollywood’s most dashing fashion trends. While celebrities make statements with their outfits, stylists are really refining their fashion image and setting the best trends in the industry.

