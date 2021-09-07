ABBA had no nerves before his return | Entertainment

Entertainment
ABBA showed “no nerves” during the first recording of their new album ‘Voyage’.
The “Waterloo” hitmakers – made up of Agnetha Fltskog, Bjrn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – are set to release their first album in 40 years on November 1, but despite the pressure to make a spectacular comeback, they were not. wasn’t riddled with anxiety when they first returned to the studio as a quartet.
Benny’s son Ludvig – who will help produce the next shows – told the Daily Mirror: “They were just amazing. They were doing it for themselves because they thought if they didn’t like it. at the end of the day, they would not play it on anyone.
“I didn’t see any nervousness. It was like they had just walked through the door of 1979 and come back 40 years later.
“There was never a time when they actually said, ‘Okay, we’ll never do that again. “
The legendary band has also announced plans for a groundbreaking comeback concert that will see them perform digitally with a live band of 10 musicians.
The Thank You For The Music hitmakers partnered with an 850-person team from Industrial Light & Magic – the company founded by George Lucas to create digital versions of themselves for the gig, using months of techniques. motion capture and performance.
The ABBAs Voyage concert experience kicks off on May 27, 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000-seat arena located at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
The concert will feature two new tracks from ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, as well as songs from their upcoming album. Producers Svana Gisla and Ludvig said in a statement: “The magic of ABBA and the Herculean efforts of this wonderful team are reaching a long-awaited milestone today. To finally be able to share this business with the world is a proud moment for we and we look forward to welcoming you to our East London arena, a place we are so happy to be. “
While Baillie Walsh, the concert director, added: “I watched ABBA win the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, and I never imagined that 47 years later I would be with them on this amazing journey. . Sometimes life is strange and wonderful. “
