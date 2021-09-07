Today in History September 7 | Entertainment

Entertainment
Today is Tuesday, September 7, the 250th day of 2021. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
In 1812, the Battle of Borodino took place as French troops clashed with Russian forces outside of Moscow. (The battle, ultimately won by Russia, was commemorated by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky with its overture of 1812.)
In 1936, rock and roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz against Britain in World War II with the first air strike on London.
In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the United States from continuing to compete for speaking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the Stars and Stripes game after winning the medals of gold and silver at the 400- run by the meter.
1977, the Panama Canal Treaties, calling on the United States to eventually cede control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE-hohs).
In 1986, Desmond Tutu became the first black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.
In 2005, police and soldiers went from house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn resistance fighters out of the city ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they would have to convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed under government trusteeship.
In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during an election campaign in Iowa, said she didn’t need to apologize for using a private email account and server while ‘she was at the State Department because what I did was authorized.
In 2017, one of the strongest earthquakes on record in Mexico struck the southern coast of the country, knocking down hundreds of buildings and killing at least 90 people. (A deadlier earthquake would hit central Mexico almost two weeks later.)
In 2019, President Donald Trump said he canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
Ten Years Ago: The latest in a series of Republican presidential debates brought together Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Rick Perry, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Jon Huntsman, Ron Paul and Rick Santorum in Simi Valley, California. A Russian private jet carrying a top ice hockey team crashed into a riverbank moments after taking off from the airport near the western city of Yaroslavl, killing 44 people. (Investigators blamed the pilot’s error.)
Five years ago: In back-to-back appearances Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton confronted their perceived weaknesses at a national security forum in New York, Clinton, who came first, arguing that his e-mail did not exhibit questionable judgment as Trump defended his readiness to be commander-in-chief. President Barack Obama, during a visit to Laos, pledged to help eliminate the 80 million unexploded bombs the United States dropped on the Southeast Asian country decades earlier.
A year ago: Many large Labor Day gatherings were canceled across the United States as health officials pleaded with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause a further rise in cases of coronavirus like the one that followed Memorial Day. The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, announced that Yvette Gentry would serve as acting chief of police; she was the first black woman to head the department, which had come under heavy criticism since officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March. The rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India has made the Asian giant the second most affected country in the world behind the United States. About 80% of the small farming town in eastern Washington state, Malden, was devastated by the flames of a fast-moving wildfire.
Today’s birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 91 years old. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78 years old. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 75 years old. Actress Susan Blakely is 73 years old. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 73 years old. Actress Julie Kavner is 71 years old. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 70 years old. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68 years old. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67 years old. Actor Michael Emerson is 67 years old. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65 years old. Singer and songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman is 64 years old. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 64 years old. Actor W. Earl Brown is 58 years old. Actor Toby Jones is 55 years old. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: Saturday Night Live) is 54 years old. Model actress Angie Everhart is 52 years old. Actress Diane Farr is 52 years old. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 51 years old. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 51 years old. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 51 years old. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 51 years old. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 48 years old. 45. Actor Devon Sawa (SAH-wuh) is 43 years old. Actor JD Pardo is 42 years old. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: Code Black) is 37. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: Ray Donovan; Zoo) is 36 years old. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 35 years old. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 34 years old. Actor Jonathan Majors is 32 years old. Actor Ian Chen (TV: Fresh Off the Boat) is 15 years old.
