Anushka Sharma Gorge on dosas near Buckingham Palace. See photo | Bollywood





Actor Anushka Sharma posted another update from London. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, where she is currently staying. She posted a photo from her hotel room that showed two plates of dosas in front of her. The bedroom also included a desk and an armchair. Home Away From Home, Anushka wrote with the photo. She also thanked the hotel for its hospitality. Taj 51 Buckingham Gate is located near Buckingham Palace, home of the British Royal Family.

Post shared by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has been in England since June, accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli on the Indian tour to England. Their daughter Vamika also joined them for the trip. The couple also celebrated Vamika’s six-month-old birthday with a picnic. Sharing photos from their day, Anushka wrote in an Instagram post, Her one smile can change our whole world! I hope we can both live up to the love you are looking at us with, kid. Happy six months to the three of us. “ Anushka also went out with Virat to try different restaurants in the area. In Leeds, she visited an Indian restaurant and later a street restaurant. Anushka and Virat also spend her days off with her cricket buddies, partners and families. Recently, Anushka shared photos from their day with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh and others. Their children also joined them for the walk around Durham. Read also : Anushka Sharma amplifies Zakir Khan’s post on celebrity deaths becoming tamasha Anushka was last seen in a movie in 2018. She starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film did not fare well at the box office, and Anushka has not announced her next project as an actor since. In an interview last year, Anushka said she would return to work in April, four months after the birth of her daughter. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Anushka has decided to take some more time off. The actor has, however, been active as a producer. His Paatal Lok series and his film Bulbbul were released last year. She is currently producing Qala, with Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.

