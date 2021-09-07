Meet Raj Arjun, the Bollywood actor who makes things happen in Thalaivii







Raj arjun

Indian actor Raj Arjun, who recently received acclaim for playing Sai Baba in Sabka Sai, will now be seen in Thalaivii playing politician RM Veerappan. Directed by director Vijay, the film is slated for theatrical release on September 10 in the United Arab Emirates, and made the news for film star Kangana Ranaut, taking on the power of multiplexes in India to secure a release for his film. in theaters. Raj Arjun in Thalaivii

The biopic traces the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, recounting her journey as an actress, rising through the ranks of Indian politics and becoming a revolutionary leader for her people. Veerappan, who also started in Tamil Nadu’s film industry as a film producer and screenwriter, went on to become the founder and leader of the MGR Kazhagam party. His relationship with Jayalalithaa remained strained and uncomfortable during their time in politics. Arjun, who rose to fame with Secret Superstar, spoke of tracing the lives of Veerappans on celluloid. Actress Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivii

It was a long journey because we started filming before the pandemic and then it stopped and later we finally finished. But it was a great shoot and a long journey of real lives and characters and you have to be very conscious of portraying a real life character and keeping that thin line. So overall I’m happy to play RM Veerappan, said Arjun. Speaking about his relationship with director Vijay, Arjun couldn’t contain his excitement: it was a great experience as I worked with a lot of good actors in this movie and one of my favorite directors Vijay with whom I share a link for 14 years now. And we worked together in a few movies. He is like a magician who creates magic in every frame of his films that he works. I really enjoyed being with him and his presence makes you very happy to be in good hands. He gives everyone a lot of respect and love and is something extraordinary. I also want to work with him again in the future. Kangana Ranaut on the set of Thalaivi

Arjun added that he was finally satisfied that Thalaivii was getting the release he deserved in theaters. I am quite calm, peaceful and composed because I know this is a unique and creative masterpiece coming out. So there is no worries or doubts about it and I am really sure this way. You always feel joyful when your work, which is close to your heart, has a touch of creativity and is worth it. This is the first time I’ve introduced a character like this, so audiences will see a different aspect of my work that fills my heart with satisfaction because an actor always wants to showcase their versatility. I am happy that all my works come out one by one and that they are all different from each other. It’s totally different from what I’ve done before. Asked about the lessons he learned from Jayalalitha’s illustrious life, Arjun seemed to sit down in awe. I was not very familiar with Jayalalithaa jis life and when I started making this movie I realized how much she had to struggle and that too alone. She faced so many challenges, trauma and ultimately won the battle with great dignity and grace. The way she came from a normal family and she became a heroine and then a great politician all along the great trip of a lifetime. So I have immense respect for Jayalalithaa ji. Because it is very difficult to survive in this world alone, but she was successful as a fighter. Raj Arjun in Thalaivii

It’s commendable and I really respect his background. Whatever happens in your life, be challenging without looking back. You shouldn’t deprive yourself or go down, but stay up and fight back. This is what I picked up and imagined in my life, Arjun added. Who was RM Veerappan, the character Raj Arjun plays in the film? RM Veerappan or RMV, as it was often called, was the founder and leader of the MGR Kazhagam party. Starting out in Tamil Nadu’s film industry as a producer and screenwriter with Dravidian ideologies, Veerappan met popular actor Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran or MGR in 1953, then worked with him in a series of film projects before embarking on his career. in politics. RMV used MGR’s superstar status to promote the DMK before MGR left the party. After the split, it was RMV who coordinated with MGR fan clubs and helped kick off the AIADMK night. After MGR’s death in 1987, the party split into two factions where the larger faction was led by him, while the second was led by J Jayalalithaa who had a close and personal relationship with MGR. RMV then reconciled with Jayalalithaa and became the party’s joint secretary general.

