Bollywood actress Yami Gautam breaks silence on secret wedding







Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Image Credit: instagram.com/yamigautam

Actor Yami Gautam, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in June, said that while there had been no restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple would have opted for a low-key affair. Gautam, 32, and Dhar were married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests. Dhar, 38, had directed Gautam in the 2019 blockbuster Uri The Surgical Strike. Their wedding announcement posted on Instagram by the couple surprised many. But Gautam said keeping the most special day in their lives was ideal for them. It was as easy as it gets. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it that way. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right. Even if there had been no pandemic, I assure you it would have been the same marriage. Nothing would have been different, Gautam said. For the wedding, the Bala actor wore his mother’s sari, a nose ring and a dupatta donated by his grandmother. Gautam applied makeup herself and asked her sister, Surilie, to do her hair. She said the couple felt no obligation for pomp and show and were therefore comfortable with a traditional and intimate ceremony. These are pretty much those times, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. It’s your day, your family and it’s best when you can celebrate it without making it an obligation. We don’t both believe in pomp and spectacle. To each his own, it’s your big day, no matter what makes you happy. But we don’t like wasted food and never wanted a DJ wedding. We are both traditional, we used to do our rituals that we loved. We played traditional Pahadi and Kashmir songs, Punjabi folk songs. There were only 20 people but it was truly memorable, the actor added. Gautam is currently gearing up for his latest adventure and horror comedy Bhoot Police, which has been moved on the schedule and will now be released on the Disney + Hotstar VIP streaming platform on September 10. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

