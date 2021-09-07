Mohamed Diab on Hollywood, Marvel and his latest film ‘Amira’ at the Venice Film Festival

The Middle East is a gold mine for the theater, says Mohamed Diab, who is at the Venice Film Festival, where his new film Amira just played in the Horizons section.

The Egyptian filmmaker behind Cairo 678 and Shock is in Italy, not far from Budapest, where he is currently filming Moon knight, Marvels new TV show.

But while the 43-year-old filmmaker and his wife producer Sarah Goher have spent the past three years in America pitching in Hollywood studios, he’s just as committed to telling stories from the Mena area.

I love being in Marvel’s chocolate factory and playing with all the toys, he says The National. But I like Amira. AmiraThe process was amazing. There are things I can’t dare to do on a Marvel show. Even without close-ups or mediums, you take bigger risks.

The Arabic language Amira is certainly a risk, telling a story of parentage and rebellion that was inspired by a report on Palestinian prisoners in Israel who smuggle their sperm out of jail. As the film explains, over 100 children were conceived this way.

A photo of ‘Amira’ with Tara Abboud in the title role. Photo: Venice Film Festival

As I read about it, I thought is this a sci-fi movie ?. He’s so weird. And yet so human. It is a symbol of survival. For the Palestinians, this is an unrelated topic. So much so that the real method of smuggling is unknown. They keep it a secret. Nobody knows. There are rumors of how they do it, but they don’t tell anyone. One of the rumors is that they put it in candy bars and then slip it under the glass. [partition, between prisoners and visitors].

Diab and his co-writers, siblings Khaled and Sherin, came up with a believable alternative: a sealed plastic bag stored in a coffee mug filled with ice cubes.

Diabetes stories often get ripped off the headlines. For Cairo 678, he read the story of the first woman to file a sexual harassment complaint in Egypt. I went to the trial myself and then started writing the movie. He spent two years immersing me with women doing my best to listen. It was the same for Amira, with Diab doing his due diligence in speaking to Palestinians wherever he could. It’s so educational. It changed me as a human being.

Alongside Tara Abboud, the film stars Saba Mubarak, right, and Ali Suliman. Venice Film Festival

In truth, the smuggled sperm is just the stepping stone to a captivating melodrama, as the imprisoned Nuwar (Ali Suliman) and his wife Warda (Saba Mubarak) decide to have a second child. Their first, Amira (Tara Abboud), 17, was also conceived by artificial insemination, with the same secret methods they now plan to use again. But then the doctors find out that Nuwar is sterile, and always has been. So who is Amiras’ father? He puts the volunteer teenager on a mission to discover her origins.

Aside from its cinematographer and editor, the Diabs team was entirely Palestinian, which they felt was crucial in helping to create a believable narrative. I went there in all humility, knowing that I shouldn’t explore a different country and a different culture, and one of the most sensitive situations in our life, without a guide.

Despite his efforts for authenticity, Diab had to shoot in neighboring Jordan, due to the complications of filming in Palestine. Jordan, for 10 years, they joined Morocco by being very open and very attractive to filmmakers from all over the world. They have great teams working on international projects all the time. They are therefore very professional. And the Royal Film Commission any problem, they solve it. The government itself is very supportive of cinema.

Director Mohamed Diab, center, with actors Ali Suliman, Tara Abboud and Saba Mubarak at the world premiere of “Amira” in Venice. Photo: Crazy Solutions

When it comes to his own career, support for Diabs has also come from the best in Hollywood. Take the claustrophobic Shock, which opened Canness Un Certain Regard in 2016, telling the intense story of protesters locked in a police van during protests at the end of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsis’s reign in 2013.

List star Tom Hanks has taken to Twitter in support of the film, telling his followers you just have to see it. When Ethan Hawke, who Diab is working with Moon knight, seen the film, he also went mad about it. He told me This is America, we should remake the movie here. Says Diab.

After studying in the United States, Diab now moved to Hollywood. He has a sci-fi project at Thunder Road Pictures on a future with fewer resources. At Blumhouse Productions, the highly successful company behind Paranormal activity, The purge and the Oscar winner Get out, it has another fantastic story in development.

Imagine a Midwestern superhero who is a Syrian immigrant, he says. It’s a very entertaining political film. I remember Jason Blum telling me this will be next Get out, which is the best thing in the world to say.

During the pandemic, he was invited to pitch the making of four episodes of Marvels Moon knight. He and his wife read the first episode and created a 200-page document that brought them in front of Marvel’s big boss Kevin Feige.

By the time we finished this pitch, I told Sarah, if we didn’t get the job for this, something’s wrong with the world. It’s too good ! Fortunately they were successful, and now Diab is leading Star wars actor Oscar Isaac, who plays Marc Spector, a former US Navy and CIA agent who has been granted special powers by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Alongside Hawke and Isaac, Egyptian actress May Calamawy, born in Bahrain. All three shine. They do an amazing job, says Diab, who can barely contain his excitement.

Having these serious actors for a project like this, a Marvel show, that means it’s special. And were doing something really special. It’s a different experience to do [a story with] an American character, learning the culture, understanding more and doing something funny with action. It teaches me about myself. Teach me that I can do something different.

