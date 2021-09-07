London Film Festival 2021 unveils full lineup – The Hollywood Reporter





The BFI London Film Festival 2021 – which runs from October 6 to 17 – has unveiled its full schedule, with a significant number of major titles joining the lineup. Along with the opening already announced, The more they fall, gala screening The power of the dog, closing film Macbeth’s tragedy and official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, the feature film by Wes Anderson The French dispatch, by Pablo Larrain Kristen stewart-with the fable of Princess Diana Spencer (which was recently premiered in Venice), and Last night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s tribute to central London with Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie (also a title in Venice). Alongside the return of LFF Expanded, an immersive and extended reality artwork program, in the festival’s first Full LFF series, for television and episodic work, the highly anticipated third season of Succession will receive a special presentation. The full program includes 159 feature films – including 21 world premieres – shown to audiences in London and UK cinemas via partner cinemas and virtual premieres on the BFI Player platform. Modulating impressive diversity statistics, 39% of the program is from non-binary co-directors / creators and 40% from ethnically diverse directors. “At the start of 2020, we defined how we could build on the dynamic film program established at the LFF to expand the festival: with programming including series and XR, new free and Kingdom-wide screenings and events. United, and expanding the industry program to introduce emerging UK talent to international industry guests. While we have had to adapt these ambitions to the pandemic, we are back in full force this year and you will really see this vision come to fruition in the festival model this year, ”said festival director Tricia Tuttle. “After the past 18 months, many of us are hungry for opportunities to connect around shared cultural events, and we look forward to bringing people together during the 12 Days of LFF to view this truly exceptional program of films, series and immersions. the art we are announcing today. These are works that have moved us, provoked us, made us think and have made us look at the world a little differently this year. There is absolutely something for everyone here and we can’t wait for people to join us for the BFI London Film Festival, whether in London, the UK or at home. The full list of major LFF galas, which will be screened at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Center, is as follows: The power of the dog, Jane Campion

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

The French dispatch, Wes Anderson

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven

king richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green

Last night in Soho, Edgar Wright

Mothers Day, Eva Husson

The lost girl, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Remembrance: Part II, Joanna Hogg

Spencer, Pablo Larrain

Ron went wrong, Sarah Smith, Jean Philippe-Vine Also screened at the Royal Festival Hall, this year’s special presentations include: Ali and Ava, Clio Barnard

Drive my car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Blessing, Terence Davies

Great freedom, Sébastien Meise

The phantom of the open, Craig Roberts

Memory, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Titanium, Julia Ducournau

Paris, 13th arrondissement, Jacques Audiard

The velvet metro, Todd Haynes

To flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Frost of Neptune, Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Succession, Jesse Armstrong (creator-showrunner) As previously announced, the official titles of the LFF competition include that of Paolo Sorrentino God’s hand, that of Justin Kurzel Nitrame, by Harry Wootliff Real things, Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda, by Michelangelo Frammartino The hole, Panah Panahi’s Take the road, that of Michel Franco To sleep and Lingui, the sacred bonds by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. In the first category of functionalities, Alleys (Bassel Grandeur), Azor (Andreas Fontana), Costa Brava Lebanon (Mounia Akl), Prayers for the stolen (Tatiana Huezo), Celebration (Lee Haven Jones), Small body (Laura Samani), Playground (Laura Wandel), and White building (Kavich Neang) will compete for the Sutherland Award. Competitive titles of the Grierson Prize in the documentary competition include All about my sisters (Wang Qiong), Chapter Yar. The context (Sergei Loznitsa), Become Cousteau (Liz Garbus), Dance (Pat Collins), A cop movie (Alonso Ruizpalacios), Faya Dayi (Jessica Beshir), Cow (André Arnold), Nascondino (hide and seek) (Victoria Fiore).

