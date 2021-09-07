Young Chicago actor Wes Tian gets dream role in Doogie Howser reboot

Almost 28 years have passed since the touching last episode of the Doogie Howser, MD television series, an episode that showed the famous teenage doctor prodigy (played by a young Neil Patrick Harris) giving his opinion at the fictional Eastman Medical Center for embark on a trip to Europe.

It’s an episode that Wes Tian certainly hopes to catch up with soon.

I’m currently in the middle of season 2 [of Doogie Howser, M.D.] Right now, laughs the Chicago-based actor who recently landed a role in the original Disney + Doogie Kamealoha, MD Comedy-drama on coming-of-age was inspired by the original Doogie that aired on ABC’s 1989 to 1993. My parents have always spoken on the show, but I have never seen it until now.

It is because Tian was born in 2009.

Once I got the reminder for this new show, I started watching the old show, he exclaims. It is so good!

Indeed, at 12 years old, Tian finds himself in the role of Brian Patrick Kamealoha, younger brother of Lahela Doogie Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who does his best to juggle an emerging medical career and life. teenager. .

I love that he has such a bond with his older sister, Tian says of the comedic character he plays on the show, which is scheduled to start airing on September 8. He admires her, but they don’t see each other too much because he’s back home with the family and she is saving lives in the hospital.

It’s an amazing story, but so too is the story that brought Tian to where he is today.

Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to achieve something, says Tian, ​​whose passion for the craft has led him to create a multitude of his own shorts over the years, including the award-winning one. A Day in Petes Shoes (2017-18). I have always enjoyed making movies with my friends.

Born and raised in suburban Chicago, Tian spent much of pandemic-stricken 2020 auditioning for various roles. And last February, he got a recall from Disney.

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (from left), Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Mapuana Makia are featured in Episode 1 of Season 1 of Doogie Kamealoha, MD, a new Disney + coming-of-age comedy drama based on the hit medical series Doogie Howser, MD Disney +

Next thing I knew, I was going to Hawaii, Tian says of the picturesque setting in which Doogie Kamealoha, MD. was filmed. It was crazy. It all happened so fast.

In the middle of another brutal Chicago winter, Tian and her family found themselves flying to Hawaii for an extended stay in one of the most amazing places in the world with a group of actors and actresses. that the youngster had never met. But strong links were quickly forged.

I think because of COVID and everything that is going on, it was kind of us in this tiny little bubble, Tian says. And so, we could just see each other, talk to each other, and eventually it just formed into this really authentic bond. It was really like family.

For five months, Tian found himself filming a show he dreamed of being on, playing a super adventurous character on one of this season’s most anticipated new shows.

The house in which we shot many scenes of the show had a stunning view, Tian recalls. The backyard was connected to the beach, and you could just see a blue and turquoise ocean and there were mountains in the distance and the sand was so smooth. Everything was so beautiful.

The work also gave Tian the chance to witness firsthand the ins and outs of what it really takes to become a high-profile director.

It was really great for me to be able to participate in a real professional production, he says of the series. I really got to see what a professional director does and the work he can do. Because when everything is together, it’s spectacular.

And while Tian can’t wait to start his next project, he’s currently picking up the pace of school in Illinois, doing his best to find a balance between his personal and professional life.

Let’s just say I have really accommodating teachers, he says.

Tricia Despres is a local freelance writer.