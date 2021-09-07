Dolby Collaborates With Cinemo To Accelerate The Dolby Atmos Music Experience In Cars | Business





MUNICH – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021– Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences and Cinemo, a leading global provider of automotive infotainment middleware, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the integration of Dolby Atmos into vehicles. Announced at IAA Mobility during the Dolbys panel on how immersive sound technology is set to revolutionize automotive entertainment, the collaboration also means that Cinemo has become the world’s first-ever middleware licensee of the Dolby Car Experience. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005418/en/ Dolby Collaborates With Cinemo To Accelerate The Dolby Atmos Music Experience In Cars (Photo: Business Wire) Dolby has been driving audio innovation for over 50 years and now brings an audio revolution to the car with Dolby Atmos Music, an immersive music experience that adds more space, clarity and depth to audio. Instead of hearing sound in stereo, Dolby Atmos gives the listener the feeling of being inside the music, as creators are able to strategically place distinctive audio elements within a three-dimensional sound field, providing a fully immersive soundstage. By working with Cinemo, a company renowned for its innovation and infotainment expertise, automakers will be able to access immersive sound, enabling automakers to deliver a seamless Dolby Atmos Music listening experience to vehicle owners. Andreas Ehret, Automotive Director at Dolby Laboratories, said: Dolby Atmos is a popular feature in smartphones, home entertainment, smart speakers and PCs. However, bringing high quality sound to the automotive world is not like working in the consumer electronics space. Automakers need infotainment specialists who understand their needs. That’s why Dolby works with Cinemo, a company with a history of infotainment innovation. Cinemo Co-Founder Ivan Dimkovic commented: Cinemo is always looking for innovation and speed, working diligently to earn the trust of automotive partners to seamlessly implement next generation technologies. By partnering with Dolby, automakers can take advantage of this collaboration and, within a short time frame, deliver an immersive audio experience to their customers. Cinemo’s automotive solutions are already deployed in millions of cars around the world and adopted by many major automakers. The combined offering allows for an easy upgrade solution, using established APIs from a trusted actor that automakers are used to working with. Dolby Car Experience technology can integrate seamlessly into new and existing car audio subsystems and can match most speaker setups. The result is an optimal experience, balanced acoustic energy and a sound field that builds organically, for every seat. ENDS About Dolby Laboratories Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is headquartered in San Francisco with offices around the world. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports and games, Dolby turns the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people around the world. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States. – and / or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. About the cinema Movie theater is a global leader in high-performance, automotive-grade media playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. Independent of processor and operating system and highly optimized for low-power, space-saving devices, Cinemo’s unified middleware solutions decode, read, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disk, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemos solutions can be seamlessly integrated into the head and rear seat units of the entry, mid and high in-car / in-car infotainment system, as well as than in automotive applications enabling powerful new use cases. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005418/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts Dolby Laboratories Perveen Akhtar +44 (0) 7741 726414 [email protected] Movie theater Elif Ede [email protected] KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONIC AFTER-SALES ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AUDIO / VIDEO SOURCE: Cinema Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/09/2021 06:01 / DISC: 07/09/2021 06:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005418/en

