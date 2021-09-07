Gayle King shares exclusive details of daughter Kirbys’ baby shower

When Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus began planning for her baby shower, the mom-to-be assumed that, like most events amid the coronavirus pandemic, it would be largely, if not completely, virtual. “My husband [Virgil Miller] was on a trip with her friends, so I thought I had to do something to celebrate as well, ”Kirby told Oprah Daily. “But I also didn’t know if people were really getting together. At that time, I barely took social distancing walks. ”

But then the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available and Kirby decided to get the shot – that’s when Gayle, the editor of Oprah Daily, came up with a suggestion: why not celebrate with a small group of friends, either at Kirby’s or at a nearby restaurant? “When Kirby got married in December, she didn’t have the wedding she had planned. We were still figuring out exactly what it would be, but we knew, whatever it was, it would be more than six people, ”says Gayle, referring to the couple’s socially distanced ceremony at Oprah’s. “It turned out perfect, but she hasn’t had a bridal shower or any of those events, so I really wanted her baby shower to be more than just a Zoom affair. Not to mention that part of the fun. to be pregnant is to see your friends react to your baby bump, watch them ooh and aah and let them touch it.

Kirby was on board and remained so even when plans changed once again, after a close friend suggested they make it a spa weekend, an idea Kirby and Gayle loved. So, at the end of July, Kirby, Gayle and 16 friends and family (all vaccinated and tested negative before the event) made it to the picture perfect Mount Lagoon Beach resort for a three day trip filled with everything Kirby loves.

This included an orange-themed alfresco dinner at Amar Santana’s Broadway, during which guests were encouraged to wear something in Kirby’s favorite color (“I got out of the elevator, walked into the lobby and saw everyone together in orange, which was really special, ”she says), as well as a seaside yoga class and a meditative sound bath. “When I turned 35 this year, my husband organized this incredibly thoughtful weekend for us, which included a sound bath,” says Kirby. “I had done them before, but this time the baby was in a phase where he could hear things, which really amplified the whole experience. After that I knew I wanted to make another one and wanted to share it with my friends.

Courtesy of Gayle King

The main event of the weekend was, of course, the baby shower, which took place on one of the resort’s stunning beachfront lawns. While Gayle initially believed that she could organize the event largely on her own, she soon realized that might not be the case. “A friend asked me, ‘Who is going to assemble the gift bags? Are you going to fill the gift bags? And do you have time to order the flowers? ‘ Recalls Gayle, who teamed up with Kirby’s best friend, Erica, for the shower. “That’s when I knew I needed an agenda. On the recommendation of our Creative Director Adam Glassman, Gayle hired Jeannie Young Savage, owner of the aptly named Details Details, who suggested using shades of blue, inspired by Kirby’s expecting a baby boy, as a starting point for the design. “I’m very excited to have a boy,” says Kirby, “For starters, I think my husband Virgil would be a good dad for a boy or girl, so I can’t wait to see him become a dad. . And selfishly, I’m thankful that I don’t have to figure out how to style a little girl’s hair just yet, because I’m not sure I’m ready for it.

Gayle adds: “I would have been delighted anyway, but I was so excited when I found out it was a boy, because as the oldest of four girls, I always wanted a big brother to be a boy. myself. “

courtesy of Gayle King

Together, Jeannie and Gayle ensured that the decorations were not only “pretty and inviting,” which was important to Gayle, but that there were also pops of blue everywhere, sky-colored umbrellas surrounding the dining table. dinner at the photo on the theme of the parasol. backdrop to the overstuffed chair Kirby used when opening gifts to the deliciously decorated two-tier cake topper IntriCakes, and even the blue hydrangea garland that marked Kirby’s seat. “It’s something that would never have occurred to me,” Gayle said. “There were so many little details Jeannie suggested that really took him to another level.”

When Kirby finally saw the decorations, which Gayle had wanted to keep a surprise until the big day, she was equally stunned. “It was the first moment to celebrate a lot of things that have happened over the past two years – and mom definitely did it all and went above and beyond,” Kirby said. “What I keep saying is I can’t even call it the shower of my dreams because I haven’t even dreamed something like this for myself.”

Before sitting down for a festive dinner, the festivities included a few games Kirby and Erica found through Google searches: One attendee asked attendees about Kirby’s history and preferences (where she was born, her favorite food, whether she’d rather sleep in late or get up early) to determine who knew the mom-to-be best, while another asked guests to taste unmarked jars of Yumi baby food and guess which ones were ingredients. “It was a fun activity because some varieties had one ingredient and some had up to eight,” says Kirby. “One team had all the moms on it, and they took it very seriously.”

Courtesy of Gayle King Courtesy of Gayle King

And there was also another feature of a classic shower: at one point, Kirby opened a variety of gifts, including a BabyZen YOYO² stroller from Oprah, a quilt her Aunt Sharon made from scratch (“I don’t really have any sewing skills, so that was pretty awesome to me,” Kirby says), lots of cute clothes (think: a tropical print jumpsuit, tiny Nike sneakers) and plenty of books. “There were so many beautiful inclusive books, Giraffes can’t dance, which speaks of capacity, to The Undefeated, that shines a light on generations of black American heroes, “Kirby says.” It was really cool to feel like I was creating a library that had been cultivated by all of my people. ”

Courtesy of Gayle King Courtesy of Gayle King

One book, however, is especially special: earlier today, each guest received a piece of card stock with a phrase and a design depicting a letter of the alphabet (for example: “J is for pumpkins” or ” “N is for Narval”). In addition to coloring the picture, Kirby’s friends and family were also encouraged to leave a note for the baby. “Now we’ll have it bound and this will be the baby’s first ABC book,” says Kirby.

Kirby bumpus Courtesy of Gayle King

By the end of the weekend, Kirby wasn’t the only one who had collected a pile of presents. Not only did each guest receive a monogrammed Paravel tote filled with items supporting most women-owned businesses and small businesses (like dresses from Kim + Ono, Favorite Daughter t-shirts, earrings from Kendra Scott, nap dresses from Hill House and cookies from Debbie’s Cakepops and Candy and Cake-wich Craft), but each table at the baby shower included a squeezed penny personalized by Paul Conner Studios (think of those coins you can make at amusement parks and tourist attractions), which was a sweet nod to Kirby’s decades-long collection. “I’ve been accumulating them since I was 12, and one day I want to make a wall or a floor or whatever, so I can see them all,” she says. “For the shower, we had it done with the weekend shower dates and a little baby, so I could have something fun but very meaningful to give to my friends.”

Not to mention that many guests returned home with something perhaps even more special: new friends. “I had invited friends from so many different chapters of my life – from childhood, from college, from DC, where I lived for several years – and this was really the first chance for all of my people. to come together and meet, ”Kirby said. “All of my friends are amazing, smart and fun people, but they all have such different personalities. So seeing them connect and make their own friendships was awesome.”

Gayle continues: “It has become something bigger than a baby shower. Kirby was at the heart of the celebration, no doubt about it, but it became a celebration of friendship, a celebration of women, and a celebration of coming together after things got so tough for so many people. To be honest with you, I had no idea it was going to be that. I knew it would be nice and enjoyable, but I think it became something much more important than that.

courtesy of king galye

Now, with the shower behind them – and the baby’s due date in a few weeks – Kirby and Virgil are finishing the last items on their to-do list. They just installed their baby’s car seat and had their last session with their doula, which Kirby said was very important to her and Virgil: “Knowing how different the birthing experience is and riskier for black women, we thought we would enter the delivery room knowingly and with someone who would truly be an advocate for us, ”she says. Then, they’ll finish washing the last loads of clothes and crib linens, as well as hanging some finishing touches in the nursery.

“Once we do that, I think we might be ready – or as ready as possible. We know there are a million things we don’t know and a million things we need to learn, but out of all the jobs I’ve ever looked for, this is the one I know for sure that I want really, ”says Kirby. “I’ve wanted to be a mom for so long and having a mom like mine has given me such an amazing role model for what a mom can be. I love our relationship, and I’m so excited to think about what that relationship will be like with my son when he’s a baby, he’s a kid, and so on.

Adds Gayle: “Seeing your own baby have a baby, it always amazes me that it actually happens. “

Courtesy of Gayle King Courtesy of Gayle King