How Michael K. Williams made Omar Little his on the wire





Pearson had never played before. His character, a ruthless infantryman, shared his real name. And his ability to portray a killer with a detached personality once led horror writer Stephen King to describe she may be the most terrifying villain to ever star in a TV series. Finding Pearson and changing the course of his life, Williams later told me, was one of the most rewarding things he ever did on The Wire. When I looked at her, I immediately knew she was the epitome of Baltimore, he said. Williams brought the same level of intensity and expansion to several of his subsequent characters. Most recently, he received his fifth Emmy nomination for his role as Montrose Freeman, a conflicted patriarch in HBOs Lovecraft Country. But it was Omar Little who provided Williams with his breakthrough, and it is perhaps the role he will be best remembered for. Williams has faced personal addiction throughout his life, even throughout his time on The Wire. (The following will be a spoiler for those who have never watched The Wire.) Omar was always destined to die in The Wire. The increasing popularity of the characters has never altered this trajectory. Williams was pragmatic about recording his final scene. No one wants to talk about the elephant in the play, which in my opinion no one wanted to face the reality that it felt like they were mourning a fictional character, Williams later told me. I don’t think anybody got to go that day. On Monday, his colleagues at The Wire, who had been a tight-knit group on and off set, reunited. mourning the real williams. Jonathan Abrams, sports reporter for the New York Times, is the author of All the Pieces Matter: The Inside Story of The Wire, an oral history in the series.

