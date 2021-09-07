Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has become a sponsor of a Nigerian NGO for victims of sexual abuse





“It is a truly pioneering organization, supporting victims of rape and sexual assault in their quest for healing and justice,” she added. “Their vital work means that women no longer need to suffer in silence and I am deeply grateful to all of the wonderful employees and volunteers at Mirabel.

The Duchess will work with Nigerian and British Nigerian women to find ways to help the Mirabel Center over the coming months, Clarence House said.

Center founder Itoro Eze-Anaba told CNN on Tuesday that the Mirabel Center provides free medical and psychosocial support services to survivors of sexual violence and has helped more than 6,000 people since its inception eight years ago. .

She said the youngest survivor they helped was a 3-month-old baby and the oldest an 80-year-old woman. Eze-Anaba added that having the Duchess as a godmother will, among other things, allow the organization to strengthen the work it does for survivors of sexual violence, who are often too afraid to speak out. “This will increase awareness of the center and the issue of rape in Nigeria. When we started in 2013, we were seeing between 20 and 30 clients per month. Now we see at least 70, sometimes over 100 clients per month. . It means more people have the confidence to speak up, ”she said. The Duchess of Cornwall became the godmother of UK domestic violence charity SafeLives last year. “Sexual violence in Nigeria is rampant but shrouded in secrecy due to the stigma associated with it,” Eze-Anaba said. UN Women report found that 30 percent of women and girls aged 15-49 have experienced sexual abuse in Nigeria.

Last month, the Lagos State Domestic and The report also found that gender-based violence had worsened during the Covid crisis.Last month, the Lagos State Domestic and The Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) said at least 1,617 cases of sexual assault were recorded in the state between January and June of this year. The DSVRT further declared that more than 10,000 cases involving men, women and children had been handled by the agency in the past two years. “The current COVID-19 pandemic has further revealed the endemic nature of sexual violence. We have seen a large number of children and women report cases of sexual assault and rape, ”said Eze-Anaba.

