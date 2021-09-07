Fans dance to Bollywood music after India’s Oval win





India Oval Win Virat Kohli In a cricket-mad country like India, every victory is a celebration for the fans. And what would be better if their favorite team won a test match against England? Well, recently Team India recorded a historic victory at the Oval by beating England by a whopping 157 points and also taking a 2-1 lead in the five-game test series. And, after the victory, fans began to celebrate in their own way where some of them were seen dancing to the beat of drums to the iconic melody of Bollywood songs. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje starring Salmaan Khan-Aishwarya Rai Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam. Fans celebrating India prevail over England: On the other hand, Indian captain Virat Kohli was also impressed with the victory and also praised the bowling effort in the top three. The character the team showed, coming back from a 100-point deficit, showed we weren’t down. I also told Lords, I’m proud of the character, one of the top three bowling performances I’ve witnessed as captain of India. It’s relative what you call flat, the ground wasn’t wet like the first three days, the ball scuffed well, one side heavier and made perfect use of the reverse swing. We thought as a team that we could get all ten wickets, Virat Kohli said during the post-match presentation. On the other hand, former England captain Nasser Hussain also applauded Virat Kohlis for captain’s title on the final day of the fourth Test at the Oval. Kohli once again showed his brilliant leadership skills on the final day to eliminate England as well. India Nasser Hussain also said Kohli passed his captain’s test with flying colors, as anything they could have lost or the test would have been shot on the last day as well. But, he used his bowlers brilliantly and they claimed all 10 wickets, especially when they failed to take a single one at the end of Day 4. Read also: ENG vs IND 2021: watch Ravindra Jadeja unravel Haseeb Hameed with a cracker Get the latest update on IPL 2021, England vs India 2021, and other cricket news. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for more such updates. The post office Watch ENG vs IND 2021: Fans dance to Bollywood music after India win at the Oval appeared first on Cricfit.

