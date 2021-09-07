Fate finally gives you what you deserve: Pawan Shankar | Bollywood





Prayagraj-lad Pawan Shankar, who made sensational debut with TV show Siddhant (2004), feels his mega cinematic hiatus came after 17 years. Play a Pakistani intelligence officer in Bhuj: the pride of India, the actor is happy to have received his due and asks for more. During his visit to Lucknow, the Kasam Se the actor says, In 2009, I shot for the Anubhav Sinhas movie Rajdhani which unfortunately was put aside. My big movie break came after all these years, but fate ends up giving you what you deserve! The film has been seen around the world and got me a positive response from whoos who in the industry. Summarizing his background, he says: It’s a very difficult industry there! Although he has starred in successful television shows such as Aisa Desh Hai Mera, Vicky Ki Taxi and Kya Hua Tera Vada I couldn’t take a movie break. However, I am grateful to creator Anurradha Prasad and director Abhinav Kashayap who gave me Siddhant who went to the International Emmy Awards and Bhuj director Abhishek Dudhaiya who trusted me. His last TV show was Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (2019) as a negative lead. I shot for this show after a six-year hiatus while harboring personal projects. Right now, I don’t want to do TV. Good roles are coming for the OTT shows, but now after this movie people see me in a different light and the quality of the roles offered is also very different. Shankar soon begins filming an OTT series in which he is playing the lead role. It’s based on the Bombay explosions in 1993, and I’m playing a cop who ignores an important alert as trivial information. For 17 years, he lives in guilt and then a new drama unfolds. It’s a very interesting subject that we will start to shoot in a week. Additionally, I returned to the advertising industry with a seven-part series for a leading global brand. The actor is hinting that he will be making a film also based on the Indo-Pakistani conflict that took place a few years ago. Paired with Nora Fatehi, he shot for Bhuj before and after confinement. Much of the filming was done before the 2020 lockdown and the remaining patchwork was shot in Hyderabad in December. Then in July, as needed for the story, my opening conversation scene with the general was added later, he adds.

