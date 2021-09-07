Michael K. Williams remembers his friends and fellow artists





The creator of “The Wire”, David Simon, wrote on Twitter that he was “gutted”. Williams played Omar in the classic HBO series.

“Michael was a good man and a rare talent and during our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words will not come,” Simon wrote.

Wendell Pierce, who starred with Williams on “The Wire” as Detective Bunk Moreland, wrote: “The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss. immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth. If you don’t know, you better ask someone. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared his secret with me the fears then manifested in his game with real courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance. “

He continued, “He was proud of the artist he had become, asking my opinion long after I had surpassed any prompting I might have shared, always truthful, never inauthentic. The nicest person. Like two children. playful, we laughed & joked every time we met. Like in Baltimore years ago, THE WIRE got us together and immortalized Omar & Bunk in this “scene” on a park bench. But for us, we wanted take this moment together and say something about black men. Our struggle with ourselves, inside and with each other. For me and Mike, we only had respect. So for you, my brother Mike, he there’s a little solace I know, you knew how much we loved you. “

Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Monday. He was 54 years old. Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram , “A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I will always miss you. Thank you for blessing us with your talent.” Comedian Jay Pharoah wrote , “Lord my heart hurts on this one, RIP @bkbmg I can’t believe I’m typing this just saw it a few weeks ago. I made my first movie with it. ..one of the nicest, talented and humble and cheerful people, you might meet the man cooked for us when we stay in Miami at Mutiny. Director Ava DuVernay, who worked with Williams on “When They See Us,” wrote a loving tribute on Instagram “I remember the times you would come on set even when you weren’t on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Walk around like the king you were. For just a flash for give some love – then gone. I remember the evenings I spent in New York that summer and how you were so loved by the people in your town. I remember our work on the job, always connected and communicating and digging and building because you were so open and willing to give your all. I remember you sent me a picture of you as a young man and shared with me that the boys whose we were telling the story were a reflection of you – and we were going to get it right, ”Duvernay wrote. Spike lee job a photo of the two at a basketball game, writing: “Mike and I at the garden cheering Da orange and blue. Photo by James Devaney. Ouf Lawd, Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And now my brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS Our brother passed away today in his home, Brooklyn People’s Republic. I’m shaken. I’m drinking a bottle of Italian red wine – Brunello Di Montalcino by myself. Our big are leaving us and OK. GOD BLESS YOU. “ Giancarlo Esposito wrote on Instagram , “I have never met such a loving, caring and beautiful human being. A true friend and actor. I will always miss you my dear brother. Good luck.” Viola Davis wrote , “No! So sad. Dude, I wish that was a different ending. Get a good rest.” “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones worked with Williams on 2016’s “Ghostbusters” saying , “He was so nice to me when we were doing ghost hunters and we bonded on many levels !! Damn I just thought next time I saw him I was gonna tell him how silly he is Actor. Damn, we’ve all lost a good one. Rest in love my brother. “ Isiah Whitlock Jr. wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. May God bless you.” Aisha Tyler wrote: “Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate and expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so lucky to have appreciated his incredible talent. He was burning so hot. in power, MKW. You will forever be the king. “ Niecy Nash, who worked with Williams on “When They See Us,” took to social media to write: “You were a beautiful soul, a caring spirit and a good time … a talent without measure. Thank you for the many times we exchanged energy and you made me feel like family . You left us too soon … Pray for your loved ones. “ Jesse Collins, who worked with Williams on the DMX tribute to the 2021 BET Awards, wrote : “Honored to work with you on the DMX Tribute. Thank you for everything you have given us. REST IN POWER !.” James gunn wrote , “Michael K Williams, aside from being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the nicest, sweetest, sweetest souls I have ever met. heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved her. “

