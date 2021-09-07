Bollywood has a very problematic trope. Where women are used to develop the character of ill-bred men. They transform them, make them better people, and essentially “fix” them. All this in the name of love. Has Bollywood never heard of therapy?

No woman needs to sacrifice herself to get a man back on the rails of life. Here are 11 scenarios that could have done without:

1. Kabir Singh |, because the whole plot was simply to “obey” Kabir’s orders and excuse his behavior, while trying to change it. But she didn’t know, some toxic character traits just don’t go away.

2. Aashiqui 2, where a young singer tries to save a successful alcoholic from himself. But what he really needed was AA and therapy, not a successful woman who likes to suffocate him.

3. Cocktail, where Gautham used Meera because she was the “ideal Indian woman” her parents would approve of. The film fueled the toxic cast of pitting women against each other and showed that a ‘sanskaari ‘ a girl can change a spoiled boy overnight.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because let’s be honest, Rahul was terrible. He bullied Tina the first time they met and made her feel horrible. But they obviously used this as a character arc.

5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai, because Rahul went from childbirth to Naina in search of Pooja, who ignored her flaws and narcissistic ways of accommodating her and became the fairytale woman he wanted.

6. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, where she forgave Maddy for her lies, harassment and betrayal because that’s love, right? No.

7. Dil Chahta Hai is on this list because Akash was a horrible jerk, who magically grew up when he fell in love with Shalini and she “showed” him the right way.

8.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Raj, a spoiled brat, falls in love with Simran and follows her to another country. Hoping that she will call off her marriage after he played several practical pranks on her and never told her that he really loved her. Solid plan.

9.The character of Munna taking a 180 degree turn as soon as he starts liking Suman in Munna Bhai MBBS because she wants him to be a better person, is so amazing.

ten. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where Bunny left and came back to the one woman who always believed in him and waited, despite his selfish philosophy of life which did him no good.

11. Viruses in Socha Na Tha was confused, annoying and took advantage of Aditi to excuse her bad behavior. Especially when he made her lie to his girlfriend’s family.

Tell us if we ran out!