Venice Film Festival reports zero COVID infections so far – The Hollywood Reporter





The Venice International Film Festival provided a snapshot of data for its 78th edition on Tuesday – and the numbers, so far, show what a return to the COVID-19 era can look like for a well-managed A-List event operating under public safety protocols. Organizers said Venice had issued 9,800 accreditations to international guests so far this year, up from 6,908 at the end of the 2020 festival and 12,800 at the end of the pre-COVID 2019 edition. Tickets sold at audiences revealed a similar return, with 23,713 already issued, compared to just 13,162 for the entire event last year and 28,741 in 2019. The event was not smooth, however, as the return to normal ticketing demand intersected with the realities of COVID security requirements. Safety and security protocols this year are broadly similar to those put in place in 2020 when Venice was the only major film festival to host an in-person event amid the pandemic. However, the overwhelming success Venice had in hosting a safe event last year, combined with a remarkably solid film lineup and greater freedom to travel to much of the West, resulted in an exceptional attendance which collides with public security checks. The capacity of Venice cinemas remains capped at 50% for social distancing and all tickets must be reserved in advance through the festival’s online ticketing platform. The festival added several additional screening locations this year to help deal with distancing requirements. The total number of cinema seats at the festival this year is 4,128, up from 6,048 in 2019, when the theater capacity was 100%. Yet, since the early days of the festival, guests have complained about the difficulty of securing a seat for the most popular titles if you don’t log into the system immediately after tickets become available 48 hours before each screening. Some critics complained at the start of the festival that they were being held up at security checkpoints and in long lines at the entrance to the screenings, causing them to arrive late for some of the first press screenings of large-scale premieres like that of Paul Schrader. The card counter and that of Paolo Sorrentino God’s hand. But guests overwhelmingly praised the event’s sense of security and the world-famous relaxed Italian atmosphere. As of September 5, which was the fifth day of the 11-day event, Venice reported that credited attendees had passed 2,000 rapid COVID antigen tests, which only revealed five false positives, meaning that no COVID infections have so far been discovered at the festival. COVID testing is provided free of charge at the event, but its completion is completely voluntary, and the festival said only 10% of registered guests have taken it so far. The percentages of ticket buyers in Venice would be comparable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/venice-film-festival-zero-covid-cases-1235009191/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos