‘They will burn theaters’: Kangana Ranaut hopes Thalaivii will meet fans’ expectations | Bollywood





Actress Kangana Ranaut said she was surprised when she was cast to play Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic Thalaivii. Kangana is from Himachal Pradesh and said she thinks she is the worst cast for Thalaivii. In an interview, she said that the filmmakers had everything to lose in choosing her, and if they thought she was made for the role, then there must be merit. Kangana Rananut told Film Companion South, I thought I was the worst cast for Thalaivii. The worst that can exist. Vijendra sir came to see me, and I saw the videos of Jaya maa, and I was like what! She continued, He kept saying, You have to do it, you have to do it. And the absolute obstacles of me, in my thirties, to gain 20-25 kg of weight. And who knows what I’ll deal with winning, I would go crazy, stress about it, and at this point in my career I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts regarding Thalaivii. Few people have given me much confidence. Vijendra sir is from the Telugu industry, but it’s Vijay sir who actually He said, you will, you are the perfect cast. And I thought he would be stricken in Tamil Nadu and he has so much to lose; people are going to be offended. But he’s a great director, there must be merit. He also has everything to lose. You know what people are like. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn the theaters down if someone does not meet (expectations). That kind of passion people have for her. So his belief worked a lot for me. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Says Entering Toxic Bollywood Is Like Crossing The Great Wall of China: “A Place Without Love” Thalaivii, with Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree, traces Jayalalithaa’s life from being an ingenuous filmmaker to her career as a politician. The film is set to hit theaters on September 10.

