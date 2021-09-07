Shakespeare actor takes the turn of a non-bard in innovative ‘Hang’





On the stages of Shakespeare & Co. in Lenox, Mass., For the past few seasons, Cloteal L. Horne has played Helena in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Olivia in “Twelfth Night”, among other prime roles. Starting Friday night and for a month at the Tina Packer Playhouse, Horne plays a character who can be just as multidimensional as Shakespeare’s Best Women, but she carries the minimalist moniker of 3. Horne’s castmates take on the role of 1 and 2.

The play is called ‘Hang’ and is the work of innovative British playwright Debbie Tucker Green. Although “Hang” is described in promotional materials as “a dark, poetic comedy”, perhaps “satire” could be a more appropriate classification. The one-act play deals with societal concerns such as criminal justice, capital punishment and the privatization of government functions.

The framework is an administrative building of some kind. 1 and 2 are officials or bureaucrats whose job it is to guide and direct 3 as she seeks redress for a crime she and her daughters have witnessed. According to Horne, there is a pleasantly understated quality to the script. “I am over the moon about this playwright. The writing is deeply poetic, fiercely ironic and as rhythmic as Shakespeare. His images and characters are nuanced and well rounded. There is also an ambiguity that gives us room to create and allows the audience to imagine, ”says Horne. These observations came after considerable study and thought by Horne as well as discussions with director Regge Life and the other cast members Kristin Wold as 1 and Ken Cheeseman as 2. Horne admits that at first, she had doubts. “My first reaction to the script was – how? It’s a roller coaster and a tangled web, ”she says. Actors love a challenge and through its training programs, Shakespeare & Co. teaches young actors how to handle them. Horne first heard about the company and the opportunities it offers to aspiring comedians while studying drama at Boston University. Attending a summer session at Lenox was a formative experience. “I knew I would be back on all of these stages and make a contribution,” she recalls, “and my 19-year-old me was right.” Since his debut with “Midsummer” in 2014, Horne has played six seasons with the cast. “What I learned from Shakespeare & Co. is the importance of the actor-audience relationship. It’s in our DNA. You want the work to be deeply personal and that comes from the way you embody the text, which isn’t just words, that’s all, ”she says. Returning to “Hang”, Horne considers some aspects of it to be a ritual. “You watch three people have paperwork rituals. 3 disrupts that and says you have to hear my story and understand my cost. It’s about breaking an old paradigm of business as usual. she says. “There was a horrible crime and she survives. It’s beautiful and heartbreaking to hear how she negotiates a day. As to whether the play can be considered a comedy, Horne strongly agrees, saying, “Sometimes you have to laugh in order not to cry. I hope we can laugh at ourselves, getting caught up in charades and failing to meet the needs of those who are hurt.

Given the current nature of the work’s disturbing themes, Horne seems grateful for the flashes of humor, saying, “There is a lot of truth in the play, but you have to shed some light on it.” Joseph Dalton is a freelance writer based in Troy. If you are going to “Hang” When: Opening on Friday September 10 and 20 additional performances until October 3. Where: Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox, Mass. Tickets: $ 20- $ 67. Call (413) 637-3353 or visit: shakespeare.org See moreCollapse



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/theater/article/Shakespeare-actor-takes-non-Bard-turn-in-16434554.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

