Japanese Metal Gear actor takes on Daisuke Jigen





Daisuke Jigen is one of the coolest characters in anime history. Screenshot: ETC Over the past five decades, Daisuke Jigen, Lupin’s staunchly cool sidekick alike, has been voiced by Kiyoshi Kobayashi. The 88-year-old voice actor has announced he is finally stepping down. Kobayashi first voiced Daisuke in the 1969 animated pilot. He was the only voice actor to continue in the series when the series was subsequently revived in 1971. Since then, Kobayashi has continued in the series. the role. In Japan, Kobayashi also voiced Crystal Bowie in Space adventure cobra, Watari in Death threat, Jubei from Samurai Shodown games, and Splinter of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He even dubbed Clint Eastwood, James Coburn and Lee Marvin, because his voice sounds so badass. Another badass Japanese dub titan, Akio Otsuka, will reprise the role. Otsuka is best known for voicing the various incarnations of Snake in the Solid metal gear Games, as well as Black Jack in the eponymous series, Batou in Ghost in the shell, and Shunsui Kyouraku in Bleach, among many other roles. For me, Lupine was the work of a lifetime, Kobayashi said. I have dedicated my life to it. He added that it was a shame he couldn’t continue the role until he turned 90. Somehow it was impossible to hang on. According to the veteran voice actor, he has been told that Jigen looks older and is difficult to understand. Of course, he said. I am 88 years old. Still, bringing the character to life until the age of 80 is an impressive race. I would like to humbly express my gratitude to all who have supported me, he continued. Thank you. And Lupine, I am going to take my escapade in peace. Kobayashis the last role because Daisuke Jigen is not the 2019 CG movie Lupine III: the first, but will instead be the first episode of the next series Lupine III Part 6. The show will air in October and marks onefiftieth anniversary of nîmes. Otsuka will reprise the role for the remainder of the series.

