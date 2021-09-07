‘Iron Chef’ opens pan-Asian restaurant in West Hollywood





His motorbike Masaharu Morimoto (Iron Chef) has a new pan-Asian restaurant in the Doheny Room in West Hollywood. SaMoto opened Thursday with dishes such as dan dan noodles; pizza with tuna and anchovy aioli; crab spring rolls; Sushi; and ribs cooked twice in a chili hoisin sauce. The restaurant offers Asian-inspired cocktails, as well as sake, wine, beer, and oversized punch bowls. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 9077 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 777-0266, samotobymorimoto.com/doheny-room A new restaurant for Johnny Lee Pearl River Deli chef-owner Johnny Lee plans to open a restaurant this fall in the former home of Vivian Kus’s Today Starts Here pop-up in Chinatown. Lee intends to reformat Pearl River Deli, his Cantonese-style restaurant in Far East Plaza, to be faster and more relaxed and focus the new restaurant on full-service dinners with dishes such as clay rice and fish. whole steamed. 935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles, instagram.com/prd_la At the vegan Berbere restaurant, dishes will include injera, chickpea stew and a homemade veggie burger. (Danielle G. Adams) Berber by T&T Lifestyle Smorgasburg LA vendor Berbere is going permanent with a new Ethiopian-inspired all-vegan restaurant in Santa Monica. In the brick-and-mortar space that will open on Tuesday, chef and nutritionist Tezeta Alemayehu, known as Chef Tete, will prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner with home-made spice blends, from ‘injera prepared daily and dishes such as pancakes with teff flour and blueberries; clay pot shiro (chickpea stew); and a homemade vegetarian burger served with Berber spiced potatoes. Sauces, spreads and condiments will be available for purchase, while a dedicated juice bar will serve smoothies, fresh juices and take out. It is open from Sunday to Friday. 510, Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, (310) 699-8642, myberbere.com Gogos Tacos A new, casual and colorful taco shop is now open in Rampart Village, created by one of the owners of Guerrilla Tacos. Gogos Tacos, from restaurateur Brittney Valles, serves quick, casual tacos, burritos and quesadillas filled with chicken, mushrooms, steak, carnitas or shrimp. Gogos also offers soaked cones and floats, all served daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 277-1935, gogostacos.com Gogos Tacos, by Guerrilla Tacos co-owner Brittney Valles, serves quick, casual Mexican food in a colorful setting. (Stéphanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) Long Beach Oktoberfest A new Oktoberfest celebration heads to Long Beach, with games, live music and German beer at the Scottish Rite Event Center from October 22-24 and October 29-31. The Oompah Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts group will headline the event, and the bites will include bratwurst, potato salad, soft pretzels and multiple vegan options. Tickets cost $ 20; food, beer and wine are billed separately. VIP admission, $ 125, includes food, parking, beer, wine, and a commemorative mug. Friday and Saturday, 21 and over only; on Sundays, children 15 and under enter for free. 855 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, lboktoberfest.net A study of fire Eatalys rooftop restaurant and bar, Terra, is resuming its real-fire cooking pop-ups with a new fall rotation of chefs using the restaurant’s wood-fired grill for a one-night-only menu. Bludsos BBQ Founding Chef Kevin Bludso will make an appearance on September 20, with Norberto Piattoni (the Modestos) at the helm of the grill on October 22 and Rebecca King (the Jewish villain, Porcine) closing the race on November 17. Tickets cost $ 90 per person. 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, (213) 310-8008, opentable.com/r/terra-eataly-los-angeles

