Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal wish actor-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo with Father Mammootty and wrote: “May you still grow old inside out”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty celebrates her 70th birthday today, September 7th. Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and other celebrities took to social media to wish Mammukka, as she is affectionately known. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan recorded a message in English and Malayalam, sending best wishes to an elderly person from another elderly person. He also asked Maamooty to keep his energy and youthful. Actor Mohanlal also wished his Padayottam co-star on his birthday, saying the actor is like an older brother to him. The two have acted together in more than 50 films to date. son of Mammoottys, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a photo of him with his father. Posting How do you appear in the same frame and trying to justify being there when you look like this, Salmaan wrote that the family are lucky to have the star in their life. Actor Manju Warrior also sent him his best wishes The priest co-star, posting a painting of him. Prithviraj Sukumaran extended his birthday wishes to the star, saying the actor was an inspiration to him and to millions of other aspirants and dreamers. Nivin Pauly also took to social media to send his best wishes to the Indian cinema legend and my inspiration. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty said he was proud to be present and to work in the same industry and at the same time as the star of Mathilukal. Action heroes R Sarath Kumar wished the superstar much health and happiness. Actor Prakash Raj also wished the Masterpiece actor abundant joy, happiness and peace. Mammootty made her film debut with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Since then, he has appeared in over 400 films in various languages, including Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English. We will then see him in the movie Parvathy and Pathaam Valavu Puzhu.

