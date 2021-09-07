The Raid is 10 years old and Hollywood is still not close to making the remake

Hollywood has struggled to remake one of the best action movies of the 21st century …

Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2011 (it will admittedly be another nine months before it finally finds its way into theaters in Ireland and the UK), Lowering – or as we knew later, The raid: redemption – came to a reaction that you rarely see action movies ever receive.

A horror flick disguised as a kung fu flick, the wacky, narrative-driven action flick had our hero Rama (Iko Uwais) a member of the SWAT team suddenly all alone in a closed building full of criminals violent, fight their way to the top floor to confront the ruthless leader of the gang.

Written and directed by Gareth Evans (Scottish), The Raid (entirely in Indonesian) was a rare crossover hit … sort of. The budget was just over $ 1 million and the global box office didn’t even land $ 10 million. But between huge word of mouth and overwhelming positive reviews, the film continued to grow its fan base once it hit DVD, Blu-Ray, and eventually streaming services.

The potential was obvious and immediate as the rights to a Hollywood were sold almost simultaneously with the original film’s theatrical release – in part, Evans was eager to sell as it would help cushion the budget of his looming bigger sequel – but to To date, a whole decade later, the remake has yet to arrive.

To eliminate the obvious, 2012’s Dredd wasn’t a The Raid scam. Yes, the plot is about the same – a vastly outnumbered hero slams his way violently to the top floor of a criminal skyscraper – but Dredd started production in 2010, when the script was written in 2006, so it was just a coincidence and bad timing.

As for the actual and proper remakes, one was originally announced in 2011 with Evans set to stay on board as a producer. It wasn’t until 2014 that details started to be released, with Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) announced as director and Chris and Liam Hemsworth. both would be surrounded for the main roles of the film.

A few months later, Frank Grillo has been announced being cast in the movie (Chris Hemsworth would go on to do his own tween of The Raid in 2020 with Netflix’s highly entertaining Rip), and the plot was reported to be defined in the not-so-distant future.

In August of the same year, Taylor Kitsch was announced in the lead role (it’s unclear if he replaced Grillo, or if Grillo played a different character), and Hughes said the remake would have a lot in common with Black Hawk Down and Zero Dark Thirty.

By October 2015, Kitsch, Hughes, and the production company behind the remake had all stepped down, and in 2017 it was confirmed that Joe Carnahan (The Gray, Narc) would helm the remake.

Since then, Carnahan has directed Boss Level and Copshop, both starring Frank Grillo, but for what it’s worth, The Raid is still featured on Carnahan’s IMDb page, noted as being in pre-production, although no stars are currently attached to the project.

Even outside of the movie itself, Hollywood didn’t even know what to do with all of the talent involved in The Raid.

Iko Uwais has appeared in supporting roles in HUGE blockbusters – The Force Awakens, Mile 22, Snake Eyes – but obviously didn’t get the opportunity he deserves.

Gareth Evans has since directed the Netflix horror film Apostle (which was decent but didn’t leave much of an impression), as well as the Sky Gangs of London crime drama (memorable for the incredible action scenes, but a little missed dramatically).

His next film, Havoc, is due to arrive in 2022, and the plot looks a lot like The Raid but with Tom Hardy in the lead role. Plus, if you’re genuinely hungry for more Raid-like action, you can simply watch The Raid 2, which manages to be just as jaw-dropping violent and inventive with its action scenes as the original.

The Raid and The Raid 2 are available to rent or purchase through Google Play and Rakuten TV now.

All clips via Sony Pictures