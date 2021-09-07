Alia Bhatt wraps up filming for Darlings and says “see you at the movies” | Bollywood

Actress Alia Bhatt wrapped up filming on her upcoming feature film Darlings on Tuesday, which also marks her debut as a film producer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the black comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The film set in Mumbai, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, is set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle class neighborhood. It traces the life of two women who find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Alia took to Instagram and posted a reel, featuring stills and behind-the-scenes videos from the set.

“Honey, it’s over! We’ve done our best to make a movie that we hope you’ll like! See you at the movies,” she wrote.

Vijay also shared the same reel on his social media and said he had a great time working on the film.

“#ItsAWrap on the set of #Darlings. It was an incredible pleasure working with this team and I will miss being with them. Here’s a look at what it was like on set,” he wrote on Twitter.

Besides Darlings, Alia will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawad by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RRR of SS Rajamouli, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani of Karan Johar and Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor.