Porn movies case: Bombay HC rejects bail request prior to arrest of actress Gehana Vasisht





The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by actor Gehana Vasisht accused in a pornographic film case.

Vasisht is accused of threatening, coercing and enticing women with money to star in pornographic films. Judge SK Shinde on Tuesday refused to grant the actor early bail. Vasisht filed the plea last month, dreading the arrest in the case. She was convicted under sections 354-C (indecent exposure of a woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of material sexually explicit) Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Act on Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition). City police had registered three FIRs in the porn movie racketeering case against several people. Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is accused in one of the FIRs. He was arrested on July 19 of this year and is currently in judicial custody. The police case against Vasisht is that they lured women with the promise of odd acting jobs and forced them to act in obscene films. These films were then uploaded to the Hotshots mobile app, which is believed to be owned by Kundra. Subsequently, the police also filed an application in a lower court to add another charge against Vasisht under Article 370 (detention of person against their will) of the IPC. Vasisht’s attorney, Abhishek Yende, had previously argued that the actor’s arrest was unnecessary as police have already recovered evidence from her.

