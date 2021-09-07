Daily Wire Tour Offers Chance to Meet Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens and Others





Upcoming performances at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee include the Gatlin Brothers, Clint Black and the Indigo Girls and Ben Shapiro. One of these things is not like the others. The usual performers of the Ryman are musicians of world renown. Shapiro is an expert curator, podcaster, and author. But the Daily Wire, the company Shapiro co-owns, is betting that people will pay more than $ 77 to watch heated jokes between Shapiro and other conservative media figures, and that others will pay more than $ 300 to meet them. . The October 12 event is called Backstage Live at the Ryman and it’s a live version of a round table between Shapiro and his colleagues at the Daily Wire. The lineup for the October 12 event in Nashville will also include Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, Candace Owens, Andrew Klavan and Jeremy Boreing. It’s unclear if Shapiro and his company can rock the house like singer Boz Scaggs, who performed at the Ryman the night before, but it’s a bold move by a conservative media company that previously announced plans to thrive in entertainment. Earlier this year, Boreing, CEO and co-founder of Daily Wires, said Axes that there is a need for entertainment for the Conservatives which is provided by people who respect their values. A previous Daily Wire Backstage Event, held virtually in January, drew more than 300,000 viewers, Axios reported. This event featured the debut of a film, an action thriller about a high school student who takes on four shooters. And the company is working with Gina Carano, formerly of the Disney + The Mandalorian show, on a movie called A revenge thriller and will begin filming in October in Utah, Tennessee and Montana. On October 19, 2019, a file photo shows Gina Carano at the Disney Plus launch event promoting The Mandalorian at the London West Hollywood Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Mark Von Holden, Invision via Associated Press By announcing the expansion in entertainment, Shapiro noted that while the Conservatives will occasionally engage in a Culture War skirmish, they largely live within the same culture of the left. When it comes to entertainment, this leaves them with the choice to disconnect completely or find alternatives, he wrote. The problem is, Republicans won’t win anyone by simply disengaging. We need those who aren’t political to engage with a different kind of content: content that is bold and entertaining and great, but that doesn’t actively work to undermine the very values ​​that have made this country great. We have to give people options. By branching out into entertainment like Caranos’ new film project, Shapiro said the Daily Wire will produce content that doesn’t mock your values. Now it’s time to fight the culture, it’s time to blow up the Death Star which is the left monopoly on entertainment, and replace your dollars, so you don’t pay the people who want to see your values ​​disappear, he wrote. It’s unclear if the Daily Wire team will take their show on the road. (The company recently moved from Los Angeles to Nashville.) At the end of Friday, the first day of ticket sales, the company tweeted that there was a small amount of tickets left.

