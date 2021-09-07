Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to star in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming 2XL: Bollywood News





Akshay Kumar is still riding the wave of his recent outing The lower end of the bell. The film that marked the reopening of theaters after the second wave of Covid-19 is doing better than expected at the box office. We now learn that Kumar has already locked his next film. In fact, sources tell Bollywood Hungama that Akshay Kumar will share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in director Mudassar Aziz’s comedy titled 2XL. “Mudassar Aziz is quite busy; thanks to the containment linked to Covid-19, he has worked on several scripts. But yes, he has finalized one and intends to start work as soon as possible,” confirms a source. Ask for more details and the source adds: “The film is question was titled 2XL and will be produced by Ashwin Varde. 2XL the filmmaker has signed with Akshay Kumar for the lead role, while Sonakshi Sinha is expected to be paired in front of him. “ Speaking more about the film and what to expect, the source reveals, Akshay Kumar will be playing a rather unconventional role. In fact, as the title suggests 2XL, Kumar will be seen as a somewhat obese character on the lines of the Hollywood film Eddie Murphy Nut teacher. Interestingly, the last time anyone played an obese character in a Bollywood movie, it was Anil Kapoor in the movie. Badhaai Ho Badhaai. Much like his characters’ weight issues, Kumar will be faced with the same. Fill in the source about the performance of the film and how the directors intend to make it and they add: An international makeup artist and prosthetist is being hired for the film. The manufacturers don’t want to leave any effort to make sure everything is working properly. No one has been locked down for this yet, but it will happen soon. Once complete, the rest of the work on the film will be finished as the directors plan to start filming in March 2022. Currently, an official announcement of the same is pending, and we are told the same will happen in the coming weeks. Bollywood Hungama tried to contact Ashwin Varde and Akshay Kumar but they did not respond. Read also:Will Akshay Kumars Oh My God 2 be based on Indian education system? More pages: Box Office 2XL Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/akshay-kumar-sonakshi-sinha-star-mudassar-azizs-next-titled-2xl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos