Actor Pharma brings back the fart joke to relaunch Prunelax





Actor Pharma relaunched the Prunelax laxative brand with a new gas campaign. The brand deployed the first two spots in partnership with director Armand de Saint-Salvy, Vandal and Helium Film. A family crying at their grandmother’s funeral… not funny. A family that cries at their grandmother’s funeral only to be stunned when they come back to life with incredible constipation… funny every time. The spots aim to raise awareness by cutting through the sanitized health category at a major backbone of traditional pharmaceutical advertising. “Taking a brief calling for a campaign that will ruffle some feathers is always accepted with cautious optimism,” said ECD Craig Bailey. “In this case: good customer? Check. Bold strategy? Check. Our mandate to create a campaign communicating that you don’t know the real relief, until you’ve tried Prunelax, purposely manifested itself in this fun shameless job. Bailey said that even though this was the first of five spots, the same irreverent and humorous approach would be based on future executions, “to further reinforce the fact that Prunelax is the keeper of real relief.” “We were living in strange times with a lot of noise in the media; so it was imperative to find the right agency to help us get through it all. Five by Five gave us what we wanted to accomplish, ”said Florian Struengmann, Actor Pharma. “We are very happy to launch the Relief campaign, to help us market Prunelax as our preferred brand of natural laxatives. “ Credits Client: Pharma Actor

Managing Director: Florian Struengmann

Marketing manager: Donna Jacobson Creative agency: Five by Five Global

Strategy Director: Matt Lawton

Executive Creative Director: Craig Bailey

Creative: Craig Bailey

Creator: Nick Donovan

Client Manager: Marc Grantham

Production manager: Amar Narula

Account manager: Lois Vega

Account manager: Rukiya Ahad Production company: helium.film

Director: Armand de Saint-Salvy

DOP: Jordan Maddocks

Executive Producer: Brenden Johnson

Producer: Benjamin ODonnell

Casting: Casting in fountain Post-production: Vandale

Editor: Armand de Saint-Salvy

Ranking: Marcus Timpson

Flame: Phil Stuart Jones

Sound design: Nigel Crowley

Musical composition: Subvert.tv

