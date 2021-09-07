Pop culture and entertainment powerhouse Fandom gears up for new partnership with Bhi, a division of 42west

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform and the # 1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment and games, turned to BHI, a division of 42West and a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), to run advertising efforts through 2021 to increase brand awareness and overall business growth.

Fandom is an entertainment and gaming powerhouse reaching over 315 million unique visitors each month in 250,000 fan-powered communities with 30 million pages of content that get 30 billion pageviews per year. On Fandom, people can easily find the most in-depth information on any topic in TV, movies, streaming, and gaming – across all genres and levels of fandom, from blockbusters to niche communities, Fandom offers fans a place to celebrate their passions through rich content and community engagement activities.

The company recently launched its bold new look, featuring a logo, slogan, website and interface, which underscores Fandom’s unwavering dedication to its loyal community, “For the love of the fans.” In addition to allowing fans to immerse themselves in pop culture and games, fans can also participate in various game forums and enjoy Emmy nominated content like Honest trailers and the weekly news series, The loop! . Fandom also operates the leading tabletop role-playing game D&D Beyond, which has over 8 million registered users and is the official digital tools headquarters of Dungeons & Dragons.

“As a fan-centric group of PR practitioners, we have a deeply rooted love and appreciation for Fandom, which is why we are especially excited to be officially part of the family,” said Shawna Lynch, President of 42West / BHI.

BHI has a long-standing and rich pedigree in the world of fan-driven franchises, spanning notable campaigns for iconic brands and licensed products from Funko, Universal Pictures, Rovio, Warner Bros and Cartoon Network Enterprises. A sample of the projects includes the Warner Bros. DC Super Hero Girls product launch. Consumer Products and Cartoon Network Enterprises’ collaboration with Champion for The Powerpuff Girls franchise. BHI, in conjunction with DC Comics, managed the 2019 Batman 80 Global Celebration which won Gold in the Bulldog Awards “Best Global Campaign” category, a top prize in the Ragan’s PR Daily “PR Stunt” category Awards and was shortlisted for a Saber Award North America.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and advertising services to many leading brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, entertainment, and entertainment industries. television, music, games and hospitality. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin’s legacy content production company, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O’Dowd, has produced several award-winning digital feature films and series. Dolphin’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) division is dedicated to the design, production, distribution and promotion of NFT for itself and its customers in the film, television, music industries. , games, cooking and technology. The NFTs division is made up of executives in Dolphin’s six wholly owned subsidiaries, blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About BHI

Recently acquired by Dolphin Entertainment, BHI, a division of 42West, focuses on entertainment content, video games, e-sports, consumer products and consumer technologies. BHI’s legacy is filled with some of the most influential names in entertainment as well as innovative startups that have changed the way entertainment is consumed.http://www.bhimpact.com

About Fandom

Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in fantasy worlds through entertainment and games. Reaching over 315 million unique visitors per month and hosting over 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the # 1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, games, TV and film, where fans discover and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom’s Gaming division operates its direct-to-consumer subscription business, including leading tabletop role-playing platform Dungeons & Dragons Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users, and video game retailer Fanatical online. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience with curated editorial coverage and branded content, its honest Emmy-nominated trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information, follow @getfandom or visit:www.fandom.com

