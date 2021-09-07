Entertainment
Pop culture and entertainment powerhouse Fandom gears up for new partnership with Bhi, a division of 42west
NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform and the # 1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment and games, turned to BHI, a division of 42West and a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), to run advertising efforts through 2021 to increase brand awareness and overall business growth.
Fandom is an entertainment and gaming powerhouse reaching over 315 million unique visitors each month in 250,000 fan-powered communities with 30 million pages of content that get 30 billion pageviews per year. On Fandom, people can easily find the most in-depth information on any topic in TV, movies, streaming, and gaming – across all genres and levels of fandom, from blockbusters to niche communities, Fandom offers fans a place to celebrate their passions through rich content and community engagement activities.
The company recently launched its bold new look, featuring a logo, slogan, website and interface, which underscores Fandom’s unwavering dedication to its loyal community, “For the love of the fans.” In addition to allowing fans to immerse themselves in pop culture and games, fans can also participate in various game forums and enjoy Emmy nominated content like Honest trailers and the weekly news series, The loop! . Fandom also operates the leading tabletop role-playing game D&D Beyond, which has over 8 million registered users and is the official digital tools headquarters of Dungeons & Dragons.
“As a fan-centric group of PR practitioners, we have a deeply rooted love and appreciation for Fandom, which is why we are especially excited to be officially part of the family,” said Shawna Lynch, President of 42West / BHI.
BHI has a long-standing and rich pedigree in the world of fan-driven franchises, spanning notable campaigns for iconic brands and licensed products from Funko, Universal Pictures, Rovio, Warner Bros and Cartoon Network Enterprises. A sample of the projects includes the Warner Bros. DC Super Hero Girls product launch. Consumer Products and Cartoon Network Enterprises’ collaboration with Champion for The Powerpuff Girls franchise. BHI, in conjunction with DC Comics, managed the 2019 Batman 80 Global Celebration which won Gold in the Bulldog Awards “Best Global Campaign” category, a top prize in the Ragan’s PR Daily “PR Stunt” category Awards and was shortlisted for a Saber Award North America.
About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and advertising services to many leading brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, entertainment, and entertainment industries. television, music, games and hospitality. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin’s legacy content production company, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O’Dowd, has produced several award-winning digital feature films and series. Dolphin’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) division is dedicated to the design, production, distribution and promotion of NFT for itself and its customers in the film, television, music industries. , games, cooking and technology. The NFTs division is made up of executives in Dolphin’s six wholly owned subsidiaries, blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.
About BHI
Recently acquired by Dolphin Entertainment, BHI, a division of 42West, focuses on entertainment content, video games, e-sports, consumer products and consumer technologies. BHI’s legacy is filled with some of the most influential names in entertainment as well as innovative startups that have changed the way entertainment is consumed.http://www.bhimpact.com
About Fandom
Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in fantasy worlds through entertainment and games. Reaching over 315 million unique visitors per month and hosting over 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the # 1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, games, TV and film, where fans discover and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom’s Gaming division operates its direct-to-consumer subscription business, including leading tabletop role-playing platform Dungeons & Dragons Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users, and video game retailer Fanatical online. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience with curated editorial coverage and branded content, its honest Emmy-nominated trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information, follow @getfandom or visit:www.fandom.com
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the offering of common shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. as well as expected financial and operating results and related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “designed”, “plan” or “intend” , the negative of these terms and similar references to future periods. These opinions involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, therefore, actual results of Dolphin Entertainment may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements of Dolphin Entertainment contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that its expectations will be met, and Dolphin Entertainment makes no commitment to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Contact:
James carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) -755-7412
[email protected]
THE SOURCE: Animation of dolphins
See the source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662900/Pop-Culture-and-Entertainment-Powerhouse-Fandom-Gears-up-for-New-Partnership-With-Bhi-a-Division-of-42west
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pop-culture-entertainment-powerhouse-fandom-130000431.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]