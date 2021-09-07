Entertainment
Zendaya Splurges On Bulgari Yellow Diamond Ring | Entertainment
Zendaya splurged on a yellow diamond ring from Bulgari.
The star of “Spiderman: Far from Home” revealed that she took advantage of her “little employee discount” to treat herself to a luxury piece of jewelry from the high-end jeweler and that she plans to leave it to her future grandchildren.
The Bulgari brand ambassador, who can be seen wearing the dazzling rock on the cover of British Vogue for the magazine’s October issue, said: “It’s my madness, my pleasure.
She laughed, “I get a little discount for the employees.
“I feel like it’s going to be an inheritance, as if one day I can give it to my grandchildren.”
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress and her stylist, Law Roach, are working on creating a collection of vintage pieces that can be re-worn over and over again by the “Greatest Showman” star.
She told the Fashion Bible: “I want to reuse my clothes.
“I want to be able to wear this dress again when I’m 40 and be like ‘That old thing?’ Really find some good vintage pieces that I want to invest my money in. “
Meanwhile, Zendaya has previously admitted that she “found herself” through her clothing choices.
The ‘Euphoria’ star spoke about fashion and how it made her more “confident”.
She said last year: “I just want to say thank you, first and foremost to Bethann you are an icon and a true trailblazer in this fashion industry, and I am grateful for all that you are and all that you are. you keep doing. You inspire me every day.
“It’s an incredible honor. It represents the world to me. I think fashion has always really lived in my heart since I was very, very young. I love clothes and I think it’s so much more. clothes. I think it’s an art, its emotion, its feeling, and for me, through the clothes, I was able to find myself and have more confidence in myself as a young woman in the process of becoming my femininity.”
And Zendaya hopes to “improve” the industry and make it more inclusive.
She added, “I hope I continue to be able to make things better until this industry truly reflects the beauty that I see every day. So thank you very much. I am so excited for the future of this industry and all the great things we have yet to accomplish. Thank you. “
The October issue of British Vogue is available for digital download and newsstands on Friday, September 10.
