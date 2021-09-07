Entertainment
Sambhavna Seth Responds to Reviews for Sidharth Shukla Death Vlogging, Reveals ‘Truth’ About Funeral Brawl
- Sambhavna Seth responded to reviews for vlogging the death of Sidharth Shukla. She also revealed the truth behind her brawl with police at Sidharth’s funeral.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 13:10 IST
Actor Sambhavna Seth, who was in attendance at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral on Friday, responded to criticism for vlogging about it. Sambhavna operates a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers.
She posted a series of tweets defending her position. Previously, Vikas Gupta, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had slammed celebrities for speaking to the press about Sidharth’s death.
Sambhavna tweeted: We celebrities were also concerned as fans about knowing @itsSSR’s family and friends at his funeral. They all have the right to know what is going on inside. And giving a general overview to its fans via media or social networks is not a crime, unless you disclose videos or images. What I did not do. Those who get too smart with their tweets would also scroll through social media feeds to find out what was going on there.
She continued, And those who blame me for vlogging it, first of all, go watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I haven’t even shown a single photo or video from there. As if your daily job is blaming. Mine is a vlog like playing / dancing. Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post them on my youtube channel than pay paparazzi like the others to follow me to gyms, malls and funerals. I am my own representative, dear guys and chicks. So relax.
Sambhavna, who was filmed arguing with police at Sidharth’s funeral, shared a vlog revealing the truth behind what really happened. The vlog showed her looking at the news to decide when to leave for the last rites. She and her husband showed up at the crematorium and had an argument with the police after they were asked if they were even supposed to be there.
Also read: Sambhavna Seth brawls with Mumbai cop after allegedly abusing her husband at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral
Sambhavna admitted that she lost her temper because she didn’t appreciate the way her husband was being treated.
Speaking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote: “Anyone who has met a grieving family shouldn’t give details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members and sharing details. Stop! please stop! If you went to pay your respect don’t go out and become a khabri (informer) and add to the low level of journalism. “
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/sambhavna-seth-responds-to-criticism-for-vlogging-about-sidharth-shukla-s-death-reveals-truth-about-funeral-brawl-101630998562617.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]