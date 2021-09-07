Sambhavna Seth Responds to Reviews for Sidharth Shukla Death Vlogging, Reveals ‘Truth’ About Funeral Brawl

Actor Sambhavna Seth, who was in attendance at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral on Friday, responded to criticism for vlogging about it. Sambhavna operates a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers.

She posted a series of tweets defending her position. Previously, Vikas Gupta, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had slammed celebrities for speaking to the press about Sidharth’s death.

Sambhavna tweeted: We celebrities were also concerned as fans about knowing @itsSSR’s family and friends at his funeral. They all have the right to know what is going on inside. And giving a general overview to its fans via media or social networks is not a crime, unless you disclose videos or images. What I did not do. Those who get too smart with their tweets would also scroll through social media feeds to find out what was going on there.

And those who criticize me for vlogging it, first go watch my full vlog, keeping your jealousy aside. I haven’t even shown a single photo or video from there. As if your daily job is blaming. Mine is a vlog like playing / dancing. – Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

She continued, And those who blame me for vlogging it, first of all, go watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I haven’t even shown a single photo or video from there. As if your daily job is blaming. Mine is a vlog like playing / dancing. Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post them on my youtube channel than pay paparazzi like the others to follow me to gyms, malls and funerals. I am my own representative, dear guys and chicks. So relax.

Sambhavna, who was filmed arguing with police at Sidharth’s funeral, shared a vlog revealing the truth behind what really happened. The vlog showed her looking at the news to decide when to leave for the last rites. She and her husband showed up at the crematorium and had an argument with the police after they were asked if they were even supposed to be there.

Sambhavna admitted that she lost her temper because she didn’t appreciate the way her husband was being treated.

Speaking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote: “Anyone who has met a grieving family shouldn’t give details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members and sharing details. Stop! please stop! If you went to pay your respect don’t go out and become a khabri (informer) and add to the low level of journalism. “